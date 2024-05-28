'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's killer at large, LAPD shares new details about three suspects

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the individual responsible for fatally shooting "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor on Saturday.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, the LAPD said Wactor was "confronted by three individuals" in the early hours on May 25. Wactor had just ended a bartending shift and noticed these individuals had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter." Wactor was shot and killed by one of the individuals.

According to the press release, the three suspects involved were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan. The suspects fled the scene and Central Bureau Homicide is requesting the public’s help in locating those involved.

"Los Angeles Police Department, Central Area officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon- Shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street. Upon officers’ arrival they discovered the victim, identified as 37-year-old John William Wactor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began to render aid to the victim and requested the response of emergency medical services."

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The actor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, spoke with Fox News Digital on the phone and confirmed the tragic news on Sunday.

"{Johnny and a co-worker] were walking to their car, and when they get there, Johnny’s car, which was parked in front of the co-worker’s, looked like it was jacked to one side, and from what I understand, he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’… And the person looked up and had a mask, and so then I guess he knew they weren’t doing that, and so he stepped in front of the co-worker and then backed up and put his hands up or both, and the person shot him," Scarlett said.

She noted that the place of employment did not have designated parking for employees.

"In my thought process… if he’d been two minutes earlier or two minutes later, he’d be alive."

Wactor’s mother said authorities are planning an autopsy, and the family will bring him back to South Carolina for funeral services when his body is released.

"What I’d like for everybody to know is that they took a great human being. It is leaving a very large hole in me and his brothers' lives. We just buried my husband, their dad, four years ago. And he was very loved by his friends, his families. He lived life to the fullest, he chased his dreams, a very optimistic, positive person," Scarlett Wactor said of her son .

Police are urging anyone with information to call the LAPD or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.