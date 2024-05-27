'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's death leaves cast 'sickened': 'He was truly one of a kind'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

After Johnny Wactor's sudden death, tributes started to pour in for the "General Hospital" alum.

Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, Fox News Digital confirmed. He played Brando Corbin for 164 episodes on "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022.

The official social media account for the soap opera wrote: "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Sofia Matson said her "heart is so utterly broken." Matson portrayed Sasha Gilmore, the widow of Wactor's character Brando Corbin.

"My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the two on the show. "So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him."

She continued: "We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there."

Bonnie Burroughs, who portrayed Gladys Corbin, wrote, "I am heartbroken and sickened by this terrible loss. Johnny I love you. My heart breaks for your real mom and your whole family. The world is darker now."

Kirsten Storms, who stars as Maxie Jones, penned a lengthy tribute, admitting she is in a "state of disbelief and complete sadness."

"I don’t typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (for me) to put these words out there," she began her post. "To @johnnywactor ‘s mother and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what you must be feeling right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Johnny was one of those rare "real individuals" that you almost never come across.

"I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny." — Kirsten Storms

"I was fortunate enough to have some really good conversations with him where we discussed things I don’t typically open up about. For some reason, we talked about the deep stuff. He was a safe space for those conversations and, in turn, he would talk about his life. He genuinely cared about people and their journeys in life.

"During his time on GH I witnessed him work hard and truly have respect for every single person in our building. I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny," Storms concluded.

Lydia Look, who portrays Selina Wu, said: "Johnny, I’m crying and will be for a bit. I knew you were talented when you simply just took your shirt off when the rest of us were trying to outdo each other with our skits.

"I also knew there & then that you were fine as wine. I also saw how you’d let others take the spotlight whilst confident & loving in your own space. Most of all, I learnt what a magnificent human you were in our long car rides between fan events. I will cherish our chats. Thank you."

Look added, "Brother, I am so grateful I got to know you. I am going to miss you Johnny Wactor."

She ended her post with broken heart emojis and a plea to the Los Angeles Police Department, writing: @lapdhq Find @johnnywactor killers! #justiceforjohnnywactor #justiceforjohnny."

According to Wactor's mom, Scarlett Wactor, he and a co-worker were asked to stay late at a rooftop bar where he was bartending to clean and were returning to their cars around 3 or 3:30 a.m.

"They were walking to their car, and when they get there, Johnny’s car, which was parked in front of the co-worker’s, looked like it was jacked to one side, and from what I understand, he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’ … And the person looked up and had a mask, and so then I guess he knew they weren’t doing that, and so he stepped in front of the co-worker and then backed up and put his hands up or both, and the person shot him," Scarlett told Fox News Digital.

Wactor got his start on television in the series "Army Wives" before appearing in other shows like "Animal Kingdom," "Criminal Minds" and "Westworld."

His most recent credit is in the horror anthology film "Dead Talk Tales: Volume I."

Wactor is survived by Scarlett and brothers Lance and Grant.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report