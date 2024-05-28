'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor’s former fiancée not shocked he shielded co-worker during fatal shooting

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor’s ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, is "completely devastated" by his death.

"I'm just kind of a little numb right now. It goes in waves," she told Fox News Digital.

Farrell said a mutual friend of hers and Wactor’s broke the news to her.

"When I first heard, it was kind of like a slow build of like she was breaking the news slowly, and then you kind of don't believe it at first," Farrell said. "I was asking like, ‘Where was he shot?’ Just kind of like, don't tell me that he's not here anymore, you know? And … she said he didn't make it, so I just completely started bawling."

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, spoke with Fox News Digital Sunday via phone, confirming the tragic news.

"[Johnny and a co-worker] were walking to their car, and when they get there, Johnny’s car, which was parked in front of the co-worker’s, looked like it was jacked to one side," Scarlett said. "And from what I understand, he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’

"And the person looked up and had a mask, and so then I guess he knew they weren’t doing that, and so he stepped in front of the co-worker and then backed up and put his hands up or both, and the person shot him."

When Farrell heard Wactor had stepped in front of his co-worker during the fatal shooting, she wasn’t surprised.

"He was … a Southern gentleman. Very kind, very sweet, very strong, very grounded. Always did the right thing," she said.

"And even when we decided to kind of end our engagement and split because we both needed to heal and do our individual kind of discoveries as artists and people … he was really connected with the universe and God or just the inner knowing and really showed that strength for both of us. He was definitely, I would say, a gentleman, a really, really good guy all around, a great friend to people, a great actor. Just a big loss to humanity.

"I wasn’t surprised because he’s very strong and very brave. It’s just sad that he had to do that or be in that situation. It’s very noble of him. I’m very proud. It’s so sad to say that this happened to him, but he’s a very strong, strong man. So, for him being strong in that moment really goes to show, even in the face of danger, he didn’t lose sight of his inner strength and inner knowing."

His younger brother, Grant Wactor, spoke with the Daily Mail, referring to his brother as a "Southern gentleman."

"We're Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself," he told the outlet. "He came across them, and he thought his truck was being towed. So, he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’ And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that's when they shot him."

Farrell said she hasn’t spoken to Wactor’s family yet and hasn’t spoken to them in the past few years since their breakup.

"If they want to reach out, my arms are open to them, they’ll always be like family to me," she said. "I love them a lot."

The couple met through a mutual friend around 2013, starting off as friends.

"And then gradually it kind of became clear that there was more there. We had really fiery chemistry," Farrell said, adding they began dating in 2014 or 2015.

They later moved in together in 2016 and became engaged in 2017.

"So, it was a really fast kind of escalation into the intensity of a commitment there," Farrell said. "But this was kind of during his peak alcoholism, drinking period. So it was really challenging. But our dynamic changed the course of both of our lives. So, even though we knew we were better as friends, we still changed each other for the better, forever. So I'll always love him."

In a video shared on social media Monday, Farrell mentioned Wactor had been sober for several years.

She said she confirmed he was open about seeking treatment in AA via his Facebook page, telling Fox News Digital he would have been celebrating his seventh year of sobriety next month.

According to her, her stepdad is involved in Alcoholics Anonymous, and she recommended the program to Wactor, something he continued with after their breakup.

"He told me how he would go to those meetings a lot and really connect with that community and really helped others, and others have helped him. So, I'm so proud that he was able to commit to that and stay healthy. And it's great because that enabled him to perform at his best."

Wactor landed the role of Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" in 2020 and appeared in 164 episodes of the soap opera until he was written off in 2022.

During her video, Farrell said she believed "Johnny's above now, looking down. I'm so happy that I think he found happiness before he went because that was his dream in life is to be happy."

For Farrell, seeing Wactor do well and share updates on his social media confirmed he was in a good place by "just his smile."

"I could tell through his hard work in ‘General Hospital" and films that he's been kind of helping produce. And he had been working on screenwriting, and his newsletter that he started and his involvement in the community. I can just see that he did find that. And he found that through connecting with people and being disciplined with himself and doing what he says he's going to do. And I can just tell by looking at a smile that he did find his happiness."

Wactor’s most recent credit is in the horror anthology film "Dead Talk Tales: Volume I," and his IMDb profile listed three upcoming projects for him before his death.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital Tuesday, the LAPD said Wactor was "confronted by three individuals" in the early hours on May 25. Wactor had just ended a bartending shift and noticed these individuals had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter." Wactor was shot and killed by one of the individuals.

"Los Angeles Police Department, Central Area officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon — Shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street," the release states. "Upon officers’ arrival they discovered the victim, identified as 37-year-old John William Wactor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began to render aid to the victim and requested the response of emergency medical services."

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mark and Jonnie Houston of Houston Hospital, the company that owns Level 8, where Wactor had been working, told Fox News Digital in a statement, "We are profoundly saddened and mourn the unexpected loss of a valued and cherished team member. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett, told Fox News Digital that in her "thought process … if he’d been two minutes earlier or two minutes later, he’d be alive.

"And the crazy thing is, he wasn’t trying to stop them from taking it. They could have just left or taken it. He probably would have just given them the car. They were very much a coward[ly] person. … I hope they catch them, and I hope there’s justice for Johnny. That’s all I can hope and pray for. I will see him again. But down here on Earth, it’s going to be a very, very long road without him for me and his brothers."

Similarly, Farrell is calling for justice for her former fiancé, and major changes to California and Los Angeles law to prevent another tragedy.

In Farrell’s opinion, "there's a lot of bail options" that allow criminals to "go right back on the street after they commit crimes. I think that needs to be changed so that they're less likely to commit these crimes. And then also just harsher punishment for them or when they commit these crimes … so it doesn't happen again.

"I do want his killer to be held to the highest degree and responsible for what he did. I know his family wants …to see this person … I mean, it would be wonderful if they could give an apology. That's not going to change anything. But just bringing this person to justice so that Johnny's death does not go in vain."

"[Crime has] been escalating in LA drastically for several years now. And it's just it's too much. And so I'm hoping that's going to be the final straw. Maybe that's where we see some real change for the city," she added.

According to the police press release, the three suspects involved were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan. The suspects fled, and Central Bureau Homicide is requesting the public’s help in locating those involved.

Farrell also encouraged people to call and anonymous tip line and to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page, started by Wactor’s godmother Michaelle Kinard to "raise money for his mother, Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant to be able to travel the distance of 2000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business which they have been sentenced," according to the Kinard's description on the website.

"With God‘s will, the killer will be arrested and the family will see him face to face. This may help bring closure to this tragedy." It added that any donations that exceeded the page’s $100,000 goal would go to charities the family will choose to honor Wactor’s memory.

Wactor’s mother said authorities are planning an autopsy, and the family will bring him to South Carolina for funeral services when his body is released.

"What I’d like for everybody to know is that they took a great human being. It is leaving a very large hole in me and his brothers' lives. We just buried my husband, their dad, four years ago. And he was very loved by his friends, his family. He lived life to the fullest, he chased his dreams, a very optimistic, positive person," she told Fox News Digital.

Farrell also wanted the world to take away an important message from the loss of her friend and former fiancé.

She hoped people would remember "how brave he is. And strong. And [he] always did what's right."

"I think the world today, a lot of people are scared to stand up for what they believe in or do something right," Farrell said. "There’s a lot of people that just remain quiet. Or even the legislation issues that we have where these criminals are put back on the street. And there's these car parts that are getting stolen all over the city. It's becoming a huge problem.

"So, I'm hoping Johnny's final act of saying something, even though I don't think it was a huge conversation between him and them. But the fact that he stood in front of the colleague and was strong and brave, I think that's the biggest message for all of us to be strong, brave. Like Johnny."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.