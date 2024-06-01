'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor's co-worker claims safety concerns were dismissed ahead of his murder

"General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor's co-worker is speaking out on the actor's behalf after he was senselessly shot and killed , claiming safety concerns were dismissed by their employers' management in the months leading up to his murder.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Anita Joy — the co-worker who held him in his final moments after being shot — said the Level 8 staff had been complaining for months over the lack of parking available to them, but their concerns were brushed off.

"Everybody wants to go out and get drunk and have a good time and party, but the people that are serving them are in danger when they go home because we're leaving after everybody's already in bed, and we need to be protected," she told the outlet. ‘We need to have our employers be concerned for us and make things happen, rather than just saying, ’Oh, we'll have a security guard walk out with you.' There was a security guard right there doing CPR on Johnny afterwards."

On Friday, the bar where the late actor worked shared a statement regarding his death and the safety measures it plans to take moving forward.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn a valued and cherished team member, Johnny Wactor, whom we lost to a random act of violence a week ago," Level 8 bar and nightclub wrote on Instagram on Friday. "This has been difficult to process for all who knew him. He was beloved amongst his peers and co-workers, and we will all miss his talent and generous spirit. Our hearts go out to his family and everyone affected by this senseless, terrible tragedy."

"At Level 8, we take safety very seriously," the post continues. "Since we opened, we have provided the option for security escorts to the nearby parking lot to our staff after hours. And in light of this tragic incident, we have been talking to our team and professionals in the field, and are actively researching additional safety measures for our staff.

"We understand that a tragedy such as this impacts everyone differently and profoundly. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone at Level 8."

In a since-deleted comment, one user wrote, "Most of the security guards leave before us for those of us who work at the club. Let us park at the hotel. Valet refuses to let the staff park even though we're willing to pay."

A representative for Houston Hospitality, the company that owns Level 8, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday, the LAPD said Wactor was "confronted by three individuals" in the early hours on May 25. Wactor had just finished up a bartending shift when he noticed that the individuals had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter." Wactor was shot and killed by one of the individuals.

According to the release, "Los Angeles Police Department, Central Area officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street. Upon officers’ arrival they discovered the victim, identified as 37-year-old John William Wactor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began to render aid to the victim and requested the response of emergency medical services."

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Wednesday, Joy shared new, harrowing details about the series of events that led to his death.

"I’ve needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts. I was with Johnny in his last moments and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking," she wrote in her post. "I'm angry, I'm sad and I'm all the feelings at once, but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice."

Joy said that she and Wactor had been walking to their cars after their shift at Level 8 before they noticed "a few criminals trying to steal a car part."

"We cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed," she wrote. "We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace."

"Johnny was between me and the man who shot him," she continued. "As I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms. As I grabbed for him, I shouted ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!’ We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me."

The bar's security guard was crossing the street at the time and rushed over while dialing 911.

"We tied my denim jacket around him to stop the bleeding and Bryan [the security guard] proceeded to try CPR on him."

"It was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay," she wrote. "I am utterly heartbroken and so very angry. My only peace is that I was with him and this didn’t happen to him alone – my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice."

Since his death, friends and fellow co-workers have called on Los Angeles officials to take action.

"We are urging Councilmember Kevin de León (District 14) to support our plea for #JusticeForJohnny by bringing urgency to this investigation, so we can find these suspects and ensure we don’t lose another innocent life to another senseless murder in our city! Please help! Today!"

On Wednesday, Wactor's official cause of death was revealed by the coroner's office.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner concluded that the manner of death was a "homicide," and the direct cause was a "gunshot wound to the chest."

Police are urging anyone with information to call the LAPD or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.

According to the press release, the three suspects involved, who fled the scene, were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.