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Departed

'It Takes Two' rapper Rob Base dead at 59 after cancer fight he kept hidden from friends

Base, whose real name was Robert Ginyard, rose to fame with the 1988 platinum-certified party anthem

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Rob Base, member of Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, has died just days after his 59th birthday.

A joint Instagram post was shared on Friday announcing that Base, whose real name is Robert Ginyard, died after a private battle with cancer.

"Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip-hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer," the statement began.

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock perform on "Soul Train" in 1989. (Soul Train via Getty Images)

It continued, "Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.

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"Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives," the statement concluded.

"Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world."

— Rob Base family statement

Lots of A-listers flooded the "It Takes Two" hitmaker's comment section.

Kid Capri, a DJ and record producer, commented: "WTF? I was just on the phone with him a couple of months ago to clear a sample, he didn’t say anything about him being sick!!! This is terrible smh."

Rob Base standing on stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles

Rob Base appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2022. (RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Easy Mo Bee wrote, "RIP ROB BASE 🙏❤️🕊 Major love and condolences to his family and loved ones. God bless and keep them."

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Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock rose to fame with their 1988 smash hit "It Takes Two," a song that blended rap, dance, and sampled funk grooves into a high-energy party anthem.

Rapper Rob Base, also known as Robert Ginyard, posed for a portrait wearing a sweatshirt featuring his likeness in New York City on Jan. 9, 1989.

Rapper Rob Base, also known as Robert Ginyard, posed for a portrait wearing a sweatshirt featuring his likeness in New York City on Jan. 9, 1989. (Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

The track became a major crossover success, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually earning platinum certification. It remains one of the most influential hip-hop songs ever made and has been sampled and featured in movies, commercials, sports events, and TV shows for decades.

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Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock had known each other since childhood and started performing together in Harlem before signing record deals. DJ E-Z Rock died in 2014 due to complications from diabetes.

Rapper Rob Base recording vocals in a studio in New York City

Rob Base records vocals for the remix of "It Takes Two" at Greene Street Studios in New York City on Jan. 18, 1989. (Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Even after the height of his commercial success, Base continued touring and performing on nostalgic hip-hop tours such as the "I Love the ’90s Tour." He also mentored younger artists through his company, Funky Base Inc., according to Page Six.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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