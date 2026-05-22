'It Takes Two' rapper Rob Base dead at 59 after cancer fight he kept hidden from friends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Base, member of Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, has died just days after his 59th birthday.

A joint Instagram post was shared on Friday announcing that Base, whose real name is Robert Ginyard, died after a private battle with cancer.

"Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip-hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer," the statement began.

It continued, "Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.

BLONDIE DRUMMER CLEM BURKE DEAD AT 70

"Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives," the statement concluded.

"Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world." — Rob Base family statement

Lots of A-listers flooded the "It Takes Two" hitmaker's comment section.

Kid Capri, a DJ and record producer, commented: "WTF? I was just on the phone with him a couple of months ago to clear a sample, he didn’t say anything about him being sick!!! This is terrible smh."

Easy Mo Bee wrote, "RIP ROB BASE 🙏❤️🕊 Major love and condolences to his family and loved ones. God bless and keep them."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock rose to fame with their 1988 smash hit "It Takes Two," a song that blended rap, dance, and sampled funk grooves into a high-energy party anthem.

The track became a major crossover success, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually earning platinum certification. It remains one of the most influential hip-hop songs ever made and has been sampled and featured in movies, commercials, sports events, and TV shows for decades.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock had known each other since childhood and started performing together in Harlem before signing record deals. DJ E-Z Rock died in 2014 due to complications from diabetes.

Even after the height of his commercial success, Base continued touring and performing on nostalgic hip-hop tours such as the "I Love the ’90s Tour." He also mentored younger artists through his company, Funky Base Inc., according to Page Six.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP