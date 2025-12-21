'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin has 'no problem' with Candace Cameron Bure's faith despite political divide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite their political differences, Jodie Sweetin has always loved "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure like a sister.

During an appearance on "The Moment" podcast, the 43-year-old actress — an activist for LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights and equality — opened up about the at-times complicated dynamic between her and Bure, who has been outspoken about her Christian faith and conservative views, and explained how they manage to overcome their differences.

"She was the closest thing I had to a sister. We fought like sisters, even when we were kids, that’s the relationship we had," said Sweetin, who starred as Bure's younger TV sister, Stephanie Tanner, on the beloved '90s sitcom. "Candace’s faith, to be quite honest, has always been at the forefront for her, and I have zero problem with that."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE FEELS PEOPLE ARE ‘LESS AFRAID OF BEING CANCELED’ IN HOLLYWOOD FOR THEIR FAITH

"I have no problem with religion if it brings you peace and happiness, not necessarily saying that her brand of religion is not necessarily peace and happiness," she continued. "I don’t really know."

"I do know that I don’t think you can truly love people if you don’t respect them," Sweetin said. "I think if you don’t respect people enough to allow them the same rights of marriage, of bodily autonomy and all those things, then I don’t think that you can truly love someone. It’s some sort of weird pity, and it’s not love. For me, standing up to say that how we treat other humans because they’re different from us is completely unacceptable. And I’m pretty sure that is what Jesus would’ve said, but what do I know? I’m not a Christian."

Sweetin said she's perfectly fine with people not liking her due to her outspoken political beliefs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s OK, you don’t have to like me, but I try not to let other people’s perceptions of who I should be put up any barriers of what I want to be," she said. "Candace and I are very different in that regard."

Earlier this month, Bure opened up about a trying time in her life in which her character was questioned and explained how her faith in God helped her persevere.

"In 2022 and 2023, it was a really hard year for me because of some things with work and movie networks and a lot of things. Bad things were said about me that just weren't true and headlines that were made up," she said during an episode of the "Candace Cameron Bure" podcast ,

"I felt like my character was just thrown in the gutter, you know? I felt like I had lived such a life of integrity and honesty, and so it really hurt.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It wasn't just about what people were saying, but it resulted in contract losses and partnerships that dissolved and went away and friendships that just disappeared," she added. "It just felt like it wasn't going to end. I felt like I was on a witness stand for a year, and it felt awful."

In 2022, Bure, Great American Family's chief creative officer, faced backlash after saying the network would not feature same-sex couples in leading roles.

Bure sparked controversy after telling The Wall Street Journal that the network's programming "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

In the interview, the "Full House" alum, who was known as the "Queen of Christmas" during her time at the Hallmark Channel, had also expressed that she wanted to put Christ back in Christmas movies.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal," Bure said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE FOCUSING ON FAITH-BASED CHRISTMAS MOVIES WITH ‘PURPOSE’