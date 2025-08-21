John Stamos is looking for his 'Breaking Bad' moment 

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Stamos doesn’t want to diminish his time as Uncle Jesse, he’s just ready for something grittier.

"I just want to play a little more real," the 62-year-old actor told US Weekly in an interview published this week. "I’m looking for my ‘Breaking Bad.’"

The star with the megawatt smile knows he’s best remembered as Jesse Katsopolis, the Elvis Presley-loving family man on "Full House" who everyone wanted as their uncle growing up.

Stamos said the more he gets roles that are unlike the sitcom, "the more I embrace what ‘Full House’ was and what Uncle Jesse is. People can call me Uncle Jesse all day long. I love it now. I still get to work with Danny DeVito."

Stamos calls his newest project "Drag," a horror movie produced by the "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star in which he plays a serial killerr, "maybe one of the darkest, weirdest roles I’ve ever taken."

He will also be part of the second season of Kristin Wiig’s snarky comedy "Palm Royale" as a lawyer/gynecologist.

"I just pinch myself sometimes," Stamos said. "To be able to still be considered good enough to work with some of the greats — just to be in a scene with these people — that means a lot."

He said because of projects like "Drag" and "Palm Royale" he can accept his permanent link to "Full House" "because I’m not just that. I’ve proven to myself that I can do other things. Whether people see the other stuff or not, it doesn’t really matter. And also, having a kid, now I realize how important [‘Full House’] is."

He continued, "It holds up because the themes are universal, and it’s needed now more than ever."

With discord at an "all-time high, and decency at an all-time low," he said "people need good entertainment. They need positivity, optimism. You walk into a Beach Boys show at a certain age, you’re going to walk out younger and happier and more optimistic."

Stamos, known for being a great dad on "Full House," had his first child, son Billy, in real life in 2018.

"I consider myself a really good dad," he said, before adding that the night before "was maybe one of my worst parenting moves ever."

After coming back late and tired after a long day at Disneyland, Stamos said he put what he thought was toothpaste on a toothbrush for his son.

It "turned out to be anti-itch cream. He said he brushed and thought it was toothpaste, but it started to taste weirder and weirder," he said. "We try as parents."

In an effort to impress his 7-year-old, Stamos has also taken certain roles.

"Nothing I was doing was working," he admitted. "He used to watch ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse,’ so I just started asking around, ‘Can I do a voice on there?’ I did this salty Irish pirate on there, and he loved that. And then he started getting to Marvel, so I started doing more of the Marvel stuff. I just hit up all my friends at Disney and go, ‘Can I do some more voices, please?’"

And yes, Billy watches "Full House," "but mainly to mock me. I say, ‘Billy, put your Legos away.’ He goes, ‘You got it, dude.’ He likes to do the catchphrases right back at me."

The actor married Caitlyn McHugh in 2018, and he credits that to his sobriety.

"I stopped drinking 10 years ago. That’s why I’m alive. I never would have met my wife if I was still drinking," he explained. "I’m happy where I’m at in my career, but I think I would be a lot further along if I’d stopped sooner. I got the job done, but I could have done it better, and I could have been more connected. Getting married and having a child, that’s kept me young and kept me alive. I think that’s helped with my longevity."

McHugh talked about the secret to their marriage last year, joking with Fox News Digital that they've only been married a "long time in Hollywood. Not in real life, but we spend a lot of time together. There's a lot of good communication and stuff. But really, I wonder if it's just that he went through everyone else already. I was the last one."

She said their son is a bit of a charmer like his dad.

"[Billy] is a hambone and a half, I like to say, just like his dad – has not fallen far from the tree at all."

But despite still being one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, Stamos remains modest.

"I’m shocked myself that I’m still around," he admitted to US Weekly. "If I could be humble about it, I think I’ve been a pretty nice person, and that goes a long way. There’s 20 guys in line behind you that could do the job just as well. So hopefully my reputation has helped with that. I’m still amazed when I get a job like ‘Palm Royale,’ getting to work with Kristen Wiig and all these great actors. I’m happy to play smaller roles and work with really good people."

Stamos shared a birthday thirst trap this week to celebrate turning 62.

"A rooftop birthday shower in NYC to start the day, and the love of family and friends to carry me through," Stamos captioned the shirtless pic on Tuesday. "At 62, I’ve learned the best things in life can’t be washed away…laughter, love, and gratitude. Thank you for every wish and every year. I don’t take a single drop for granted."