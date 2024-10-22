Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo thinks he wouldn't be 'thrilled' with her dating, but would support her choice

When Bob Saget unexpectedly died in 2022 following an accident in a Florida hotel, his wife of four years, Kelly Rizzo, was devastated.

Although Rizzo has since moved "forward" with a new man, actor Breckin Meyer, whom she went public with in February, Saget is very much ingrained in their relationship.

"Since day one, that's just been such a big thing with [Breckin]. He knew what I went through, and he appreciated it and accepted it—and always likes to talk about Bob," she told E! News.

BOB SAGET'S DAUGHTERS GAVE WIDOW KELLY RIZZO BLESSING TO DATE AGAIN

"It's never like, 'Oh, I don't wanna mention Bob. I don't want Breckin to feel bad about that,'" Rizzo continued of their dynamic. "He's just always been so kind about it. It's been really special. It's really nice that I've been able to move forward with him."

She added that Meyer is likely the only man "Bob would be OK" with her seeing, joking that "He's like, ‘Alright, I'm not thrilled about any of this, but it's got to be somebody, let it be Breckin.'"

Moving forward does not mean forgetting the "Full House" star. In fact, Rizzo says she still holds dearly "all the wonderful parts of Bob," including his daughters: Aubrey, 37, Lara, 35, and Jennifer, 31, from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It's pretty impossible not to like Breckin," she said. "He's met Bob's girls multiple times. We've had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them. It's been really, really nice. They've kind of welcomed him."

Rizzo previously revealed that Saget's daughters had given her their blessing to date again after their father's death.

"It’s meant everything," Rizzo told Fox News Digital last December of the girls' gesture. "Even though it’s something that you don’t think you need permission for, it meant everything to me to have their blessing and just knowing that they want me to be happy and that they love me. And the two of them saying that Bob would want me to be happy meant everything because they’re his kids. They knew him best."

"He's met Bob's girls multiple times. We've had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them." — Kelly Rizzo

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since experiencing the loss of Saget, Rizzo told E! that she has learned, "you can't plan life. Life has other plans." She did add that marriage with Meyer is "definitely something I'm open to."