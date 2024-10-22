Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo thinks he wouldn't be 'thrilled' with her dating, but would support her choice

Saget died in 2022

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget's daughters gave her their 'blessing' to start dating in the future Video

Kelly Rizzo told Fox News Digital she realized "heavenly Bob" would want her to be happy.

When Bob Saget unexpectedly died in 2022 following an accident in a Florida hotel, his wife of four years, Kelly Rizzo, was devastated.

Although Rizzo has since moved "forward" with a new man, actor Breckin Meyer, whom she went public with in February, Saget is very much ingrained in their relationship. 

"Since day one, that's just been such a big thing with [Breckin]. He knew what I went through, and he appreciated it and accepted it—and always likes to talk about Bob," she told E! News.

BOB SAGET'S DAUGHTERS GAVE WIDOW KELLY RIZZO BLESSING TO DATE AGAIN

Bob Saget in a black suit soft smiles on the carpet with wife Kelly Rizzo in a peach jumpsuit split Breckin Meyer in a denim shirt looks at the camera as Kelly Rizzo in black leans toward him

Kelly Rizzo says boyfriend Breckin Meyer "always likes to talk about" Bob Saget, left. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"It's never like, 'Oh, I don't wanna mention Bob. I don't want Breckin to feel bad about that,'" Rizzo continued of their dynamic. "He's just always been so kind about it. It's been really special. It's really nice that I've been able to move forward with him."

She added that Meyer is likely the only man "Bob would be OK" with her seeing, joking that "He's like, ‘Alright, I'm not thrilled about any of this, but it's got to be somebody, let it be Breckin.'"

A photo of Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo married in 2018. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Moving forward does not mean forgetting the "Full House" star. In fact, Rizzo says she still holds dearly "all the wonderful parts of Bob," including his daughters: Aubrey, 37, Lara, 35, and Jennifer, 31, from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.

Kelly Rizzo in a black cut out dress soft smiles on the carpet with Bob Saget's daughters Lara Saget and Aubrey Saget, both of whom are also wearing black

From left to right, Kelly Rizzo, Lara Saget and Aubrey Saget attend The Scleroderma Research Foundation's "Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget" at the Edison Ballroom on Nov. 8, 2023 in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for the Scleroderma Research Foundation)

"It's pretty impossible not to like Breckin," she said. "He's met Bob's girls multiple times. We've had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them. It's been really, really nice. They've kind of welcomed him."

Rizzo previously revealed that Saget's daughters had given her their blessing to date again after their father's death.

Bob Saget in a black suit holds on to his daughter and wife Kelly Rizzo, as another daughter stands next to Rizzo, all wearing black

From left to right, Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget attend the 30th Annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images)

"It’s meant everything," Rizzo told Fox News Digital last December of the girls' gesture. "Even though it’s something that you don’t think you need permission for, it meant everything to me to have their blessing and just knowing that they want me to be happy and that they love me. And the two of them saying that Bob would want me to be happy meant everything because they’re his kids. They knew him best."

"He's met Bob's girls multiple times. We've had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them."

— Kelly Rizzo

Breckin Meyer in a black jean jacket and t-shirt soft smiles on the carpet next to girlfriend Kelly Rizzo in a leopard print dress

Breckin Meyer and Kelly Rizzo at the 5th Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. (John Salangsang/Billboard via Getty Images)

Since experiencing the loss of Saget, Rizzo told E! that she has learned, "you can't plan life. Life has other plans." She did add that marriage with Meyer is "definitely something I'm open to." 

