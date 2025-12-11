Expand / Collapse search
John Stamos cast in 'Hunting Wives' drama as wife questions potential nude scenes

'Full House' star joins risque 'Hunting Wives' series for season two alongside Brittany Snow

By Janelle Ash Fox News
John Stamos’ wife gives tongue-in-cheek answer to why their marriage is successful Video

John Stamos’ wife gives tongue-in-cheek answer to why their marriage is successful

Caitlin McHugh Stamos and the ‘Full House’ star got married in 2018.

John Stamos is joining the next season of Netflix's risqué "Hunting Wives" show, and his wife is already considering the possibility of nude scenes.

In a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Stamos admitted that Caitlin McHugh, his wife of seven years, asked him about potential nudity in the season.

"I told my wife, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Are you going to show your penis?'" Stamos said.

John Stamos wears blue suit and shirt

John Stamos will be joining season 2 of "Hunting Wives." (Michael Kovac)

"Are you?" Fallon asked. "Maybe," Stamos joked.

On Tuesday, Stamos took to Instagram to share the news.

"I told my wife, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Are you going to show your penis?'" 

— John Stamos

"Bless your heart," he wrote, tagging the official Instagram account for the "Hunting Wives."

According to Variety, Stamos will star as Chase Brylan. A description of Stamos's character has not yet been shared.

Cam Gigandet and Dale Dickey are also set to join the series for season two. The Netflix show is already packed with stars such as Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman and Dermot Mulroney.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh at "The Little Mermaid" premiere

Stamos married wife Caitlin McHugh in February 2018, and the couple have a son named Billy. (Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Variety reported that the second season will pick up with Snow and Akerman's characters "on the outs, but soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

JOHN STAMOS AND JERRY O'CONNELL BURY THE HATCHET AFTER YEARSLONG RIFT OVER REBECCA ROMIJN

John Stamos in 2015 wearing a bowtie and black coat.

John Stamos said he might be nude in the upcoming "Hunting Wives" season. (Getty Images)

A release date for the second season of the Netflix show has not been released yet.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

