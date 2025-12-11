John Stamos cast in 'Hunting Wives' drama as wife questions potential nude scenes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Stamos is joining the next season of Netflix's risqué "Hunting Wives" show, and his wife is already considering the possibility of nude scenes.

In a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Stamos admitted that Caitlin McHugh, his wife of seven years, asked him about potential nudity in the season.

"I told my wife, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Are you going to show your penis?'" Stamos said.

"Are you?" Fallon asked. "Maybe," Stamos joked.

On Tuesday, Stamos took to Instagram to share the news.

"Bless your heart," he wrote, tagging the official Instagram account for the "Hunting Wives."

According to Variety, Stamos will star as Chase Brylan. A description of Stamos's character has not yet been shared.

Cam Gigandet and Dale Dickey are also set to join the series for season two. The Netflix show is already packed with stars such as Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman and Dermot Mulroney.

Variety reported that the second season will pick up with Snow and Akerman's characters "on the outs, but soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

A release date for the second season of the Netflix show has not been released yet.

