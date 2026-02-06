'Full House' star Dave Coulier urges Americans not to ignore warning signs after cancer battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Coulier credited early cancer detection with saving his life – twice.

The "Full House" star told Fox News Digital how routine medical visits helped doctors catch a second cancer early, a moment he now calls life-changing.

Coulier revealed Wednesday that he has entered complete remission after battling two cancer diagnoses in the last two years.

The 66-year-old actor insisted paying attention to subtle changes in his body made all the difference in his cancer battle while talking about his new business venture – AWEAR Market. Coulier recalled noticing warning signs he initially could have brushed off, a decision he now urges others not to repeat.

DAVE COULIER NEVER WANTED TO BE 'POSTER BOY FOR CANCER' AS HE REVEALS DOUBLE REMISSION

"Listen to your body. Your body will tell you things," Coulier said. "And my body was telling me something's going on. I wasn't feeling right, and I didn't have a lot of energy. And then I was taking a shower one morning and felt a lump in my groin area. And had I just thought, 'Ah, I haven't been feeling very well. It's maybe a cold or something. My body is just naturally fighting this off.' Had I not taken the step to call my doctor, at the urging of my wife, Melissa – She said, 'We're calling now, and making that appointment' – things would have been much differently. We caught it early."

"Your body will really send you some signals," he added. "And I think for a lot of us, we procrastinate, and we say, 'Oh, no, let this go and we'll see how it goes.' And when you get to that point with cancer – cancer is working out in the background every day. It's getting stronger and stronger, and it's a fight. So you have to be willing to put your pride aside and be a little vulnerable and go in and talk to someone who is an expert and those are your doctors. So I encourage everybody, talk to your doctors."

WATCH: DAVE COULIER URGES AMERICANS NOT TO IGNORE CANCER WARNING SIGNS

Doctors diagnosed Coulier with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October 2025, a discovery made just months after celebrating his recovery from non-Hodgkin lymphoma .

During Coulier's six-month checkup and PET scans, doctors discovered a flare-up had returned as an enlarged tumor. The actor believed the spot was caused by his lymphoma, but later found out the tumor was actually unrelated.

5 CELEBRITIES WHO WENT PUBLIC WITH ALARMING HEALTH DIAGNOSES IN 2025

After 35 rounds of radiation and painful robotic surgery on his tongue, Coulier can finally begin to recover from his cancer battle.

"It's a great relief," Coulier explained about being in remission, "because when you're struck with two different cancers in a year-and-a-half period, it is a double whammy. Cancer can steal a lot of things away from you, physically, psychologically, emotionally. And so you're battling life on a bunch of different fronts. And I wasn't going to allow cancer to steal those things from me."

Coulier has become a staunch advocate for early detection, explaining how catching his second cancer early helped him avoid a "world of hurt."

"It would have been a much different battle," he said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

But early detection didn't just save his life, it gave Coulier more opportunities. The TV star opened up about becoming an ambassador for The V Foundation for Cancer Research and the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer.

"It's changed my life in a number of ways in that I think I can inspire people to get early detection and get those colonoscopies and prostate exams. And get those mammograms.

"Believe me, I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, but I'm willing to carry the flag for everyone and encourage others that this is a disease none of us should have to go through. Early detection can save your life too."

WATCH: DAVE COULIER EXPLAINS HOW EARLY DETECTION SAVED HIS LIFE FROM CANCER TWICE

While this new role was thrust upon him, Coulier leaned into helping others, launching AWEAR Market in December 2025. The idea for his business came to the actor while he was researching why his lymphatic system crashed.

"I went down the rabbit hole and I started looking at all the products in my own life and I realized I was surrounded by toxicity," he explained to Fox News Digital.

After becoming a "professional label reader," Coulier noticed everyday home products – toothpaste, toilet paper, garbage bags, skincare products, clothing – all contained PFAs, BPAs and microplastics.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

But behind the momentum of his new venture was a far more difficult reality. Coulier said cancer treatment forced him to confront vulnerability in ways he never expected. He often felt pressured to stay positive and never wanted to feel like a burden – even when he lost the ability to get out of bed on his own.

"When you're faced with those kinds of challenges, you realize that the people around you are very, very important," Coulier said. "My wife Melissa was incredible throughout this whole process. She was there every single day with me and I didn't want to be a burden on her."

"And I think for a lot of men, it's very tough to be vulnerable that way, because we consider ourselves the providers for our families. And we want to be a pillar of strength for everyone. So, for me, I realized I have to be vulnerable here, and I have to just kind of succumb to this illness but still battle it in my own way."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP