Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

The Real Housewives

John Mellencamp wants daughter Teddi to move 'back home' to Indiana during cancer fight

Rock star says former 'Real Housewives' star is 'suffering' as she continues fighting Stage IV melanoma

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Kyle Richards calls Teddi Mellencamp ‘incredibly strong’ during cancer battle Video

Kyle Richards calls Teddi Mellencamp ‘incredibly strong’ during cancer battle

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards praised friend and co-star Teddi Mellencamp as she battles cancer at An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Mellencamp wants his daughter to move back home amid her health struggles.

During a recent appearance on "The Today Show," the 74-year-old musician gave an update on his daughter, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp's health, saying he has "tried to talk her into moving back home."

"I said, 'Move back to Indiana, bring the kids and just come back and live in Indiana,' but she won't do it," he said.

Teddi first shared she was diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma in March 2022, later sharing in April 2025 that her skin cancer had grown to Stage IV and that it had spread to her brain and lungs. She had surgery to remove the tumors on her brain, saying at the time that while getting them removed, doctors ended up finding more.

John Mellencamp and Teddi Mellencamp at a private viewing of his "Life, Death, Love, Freedom" at ACA Galleries in April 2018.

John Mellencamp wants his daughter to move back home to Indiana amid her cancer battle. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JM)

5 CELEBRITIES WHO WENT PUBLIC WITH ALARMING HEALTH DIAGNOSES IN 2025

The former reality star kept fans updated on her health both on social media and on her podcast, "Two T's in a Pod," including sharing her treatment plan, which included immunotherapy. She announced on Instagram in April 2025, that a scan showed her brain and lung tumors were decreasing in size.

"I just finished with all my scans, and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good," Mellencamp said at the time. "I have two more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully I am done and I will be cancer-free." 

"I said, 'Move back to Indiana, bring the kids and just come back and live in Indiana,' but she won't do it."

— John Mellencamp

While the star received positive news, John told the "Today Show" hosts that she is still "suffering,"

He shared that Teddi has her good days and bad days, and will usually feel like herself until she gets her immunotherapy treatment, adding that afterward "she feels like hell for about four days" before "feeling normal again."

John Mellencamp in September 2022

John Mellencamp said Teddi is still "suffering." (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You can't say you're cancer-free with the type of cancer she's got for three years," he explained. "So she has lesions in her brain, it went from her back, just a little, teeny spot on her. Over the last couple years it grew, and it got inside her brain and her lungs."

John also spoke to Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast about Teddi's health, telling the podcast host "It’s not f---ing fun," and that she is "suffering right now."

During an episode of her podcast in April 2025, Teddi shared that her dad was insisting she finalize her burial plans and make sure her will is up-to-date amid her health issues.

"Yesterday, my dad calls me 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little,’" Teddi explained. "He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi shared her dad urged her to finalize her burial plans last April. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

"He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five, and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried,’" she continued. "He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.’"

In the end, she said, "I think I agreed to be in the mausoleum," and joked that someone she met not too long ago inspired her to get "hot girls never die" put on her tombstone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue