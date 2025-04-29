Teddi Mellencamp shares cancer treatment that worked for her in battle with deadly disease

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teddi Mellencamp stepped out for her first formal appearance at an event since her cancer diagnosis.

At An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills on Monday, Mellencamp shared the good news that her immunotherapy treatments have been working for her.

"We did a double dose five days ago, and then I have another set next Wednesday," she told People Magazine. "And then I hope, hopefully I'm done."

"It's a continuation," she added of her treatment. "So at first I was doing radiation and immunotherapy, but immunotherapy ended up being the thing that worked for me."

Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year, after her melanoma metastasized in her brain and lungs. She underwent surgery to remove several masses and has been receiving immunotherapy and radiation.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told the outlet, "I'm feeling pretty good. I mean, today is day five post immunotherapy, so it's day four. And five are always the hardest."

She added, "You know, when people come up to me and they're like, ‘You're so strong, you did this.’ I'm like, half the time I'm strong, and half the time I'm crying and sad."

"[But, at the moment] I feel good," Mellencamp said. "What I've learned is that I have amazing kids. I have amazing friends and a support system that's there for me, and I think that's huge."

Mellancamp's former "Real Housewives" co-star Kyle Richards also attended the event and praised her friend’s strength and determination.

"It’s been scary, really scary, really a wakeup call for everyone to listen to their inner voice if they think something’s not right," Richards told Fox News Digital at the event. "I forced her to go to the dermatologist originally to remove the mole she had on her shoulder."

She continued, "But it’s been a very scary time for those that love her. And obviously, she is incredibly strong, at times I thought much stronger than any of her loved ones watching her, because we were all crying all the time, and she was very stoic, which is impressive. But she had her moments for sure. To see her here tonight, showing up, looking amazing, having good news last week means the world to us."

An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund has been running for 25 years, bringing together leaders in entertainment, cancer research, and corporate philanthropy to raise funds for pioneering cancer research around the country.

The cause is near and dear to Richards, who lost her mother to breast cancer.

"Well, I lost my mom to breast cancer, and I have four daughters, and obviously you see what [Teddi’s] going through and to be so young going through something like this, so for me to be able to be here, to lend my voice, to be able to do whatever I can do to raise awareness and help with much-needed funds to continue the research, I’m always here to lend my support."

Her half-sister, Kathy Hilton, was also at the event, recalling their mom "didn’t get to the doctor, hadn’t gone and had a mammogram in ten years, and this was, [she] passed 20 years ago. But now it’s not a death sentence. We’re coming really, really, really close to a cure."

Hilton also praised Mellencamp, saying, "She looks really great… so I think it’s really wonderful that everybody’s coming out and helping out."