John Mellencamp insists daughter Teddi Mellencamp finalize burial plans as she battles cancer

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Teddi Mellencamp had a sobering conversation with her famous father amid her cancer battle.

During a recent episode of her podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod," which she hosts with fellow "Real Housewives" cast member Tamra Judge, the 43-year-old reality star shared that she has had to have difficult conversations with her family members as she continues to battle cancer: one of them being with her father, musician John Mellencamp.

"Yesterday, my dad calls me 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little,’" Teddi explained. "He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.'"

She went on to say that she instantly thought of her three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5, and where they factor into the family mausoleum in Indiana.

'RHOBH' STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP SAYS SHE'S HEARTBROKEN BY FAN'S COMMENT THAT HER CANCER IS TERMINAL

"He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried,’" she continued. "He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.’"

In the end, she said "I think I agreed to be in the mausoleum," and joked that someone she met not too long ago inspired her to get "hot girls never die" put on her tombstone.

"Yesterday, my dad calls me 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.'" — Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi first announced she had multiple tumors on her brain through an Instagram post shared in February, in which she explained she suffered from "severe and debilitating headaches" for several weeks before going to the doctor and discovering the tumors. She underwent surgery to remove the tumors shortly after sharing the news.

She later announced the cancer had spread to other parts of her body as well.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Update from my scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery," she posted on Instagram on March 6. "I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma."

She went on to say she and her doctors remain "hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them." She later shared with Us Weekly that doctors found four more tumors in her brain.

Teddi's former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Kyle Richards recently shared that Teddi has been experiencing some "rough days" since receiving her diagnosis, but that she remains positive and "likes to poke fun of the situation."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She has some rough days right now going through radiation and the immunotherapy, but, you know, you know Teddi," Richards said. "She is a really strong girl and I do believe she’s going to come out the other side of this, so lots of prayers and positive vibes for her."