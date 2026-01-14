John Mellencamp rips modern politicians for lacking humility and respect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Mellencamp slammed modern politicians this week, saying no one has any "humility" or "respect" anymore.

"Don’t take yourself so f---ing seriously and try to have some humility," the "Jack & Diane" singer told Joe Rogan on Wednesday of his life philosophy.

"You know, that’s what I hate about politics today," he continued. "There’s no f---ing humility. How about some humility? I don’t care what party you’re with. I don’t give a f---. But show some humility and some respect for each other, which they just don’t. They just don’t, it’s terrible."

He said that his grandmother, who lived to be 100 years old, reminded him to appreciate life because it is all too short.

He said when she was around 99 years old she told him: "You know, John, if you don’t stop this cussing and wild living, you’re not going to get into Heaven."

He said he dismissed the idea to her, but she insisted: "'You need to change your ways a little bit,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, well, you’ll get me into Heaven, don’t worry about it.’ And she said, ‘No.’ She said, ‘You’re going to find out real soon. Now listen, life is short even in its longest days.’"

Reflecting on his song, "Life is Short," he said, "I love playing it. It really hits the nail on the head."

After Rogan asked whether he looks at his work differently now that he’s older, the 74-year-old said he’s looking forward to doing a "greatest hits" tour, which he has never done before.

"I can’t even imagine thinking back to when I was like 35. That idea would be like, ‘Shut the f--- up, I’m not doing that,’" he said, adding that now, in his 70s, he looks at his career differently.

He said he was urged to do it recently by actor Sean Penn, who told him, "'Don’t you think that if I could show people the best parts of my movies, I would?’"

As Rogan reminded him that most musicians don’t have enough hits like he does to fill an entire show, Mellencamp talked about how much gratitude he has for his life.

"Like I said, I walk in my house and I go, ‘I can’t believe I get to live here,’" he told Rogan.

Some of his biggest hits include "Jack & Diane," "Small Town," "Pink Houses," "Hurts So Good" and "Crumblin' Down."

Mellencamp added that he’s "the only father in the world that does not encourage their kids to work. It’s like what do you want to go to work for? You know, my son [Hud Mellencamp] graduated from Duke, and it’s like, ‘Eh, f--- that work. Do what you want to do. You’re 31 years old. You’re handsome, you’re 31 years old. You could beat up anybody in the room.' … But I think he’s getting to the age where he wants to get a job, and I don’t want him to leave because he still lives on my property, and it’s nice. I love having him live there. I love having him with me."

He said his son lives on his property in another house, but if he calls him, Hud will be right over.

"I’m telling you, having kids was one of the best things I ever did," he admitted.

Mellencamp has four other grown children: Michelle Mellencamp, 55; Teddi Mellencamp, 44; Justice Mellencamp, 40; and Speck Mellencamp, 30.

"I really enjoyed my kids," he said of raising them. Mellencamp had his first child, Michelle, with ex Priscilla Esterline, just out of high school.