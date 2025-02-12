'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp hospitalized with multiple tumors on her brain

Reality star Teddi Mellencamp was hospitalized Tuesday after doctors discovered "multiple tumors" on her brain.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star suffered from "severe and debilitating headaches" for the last several weeks before seeking medical advice, according to a post shared on her Instagram account Wednesday.

"Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," Mellencamp wrote.

"Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today – the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

It's unclear what kind of tumors Mellencamp's medical team discovered or how long the reality star will be hospitalized.

Mellencamp, 43, shaved her head before heading into surgery to remove two of the tumors.

"I didn't have this look on my bucket list," she said as a friend helped shear her hair.

She expressed gratitude to her "children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health."

"Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey," she added in her Instagram post.

In a separate Instagram story, Mellencamp wrote of her father, John Mellencamp, "As my dad said this am, god only gives hard stuff to those of us who can handle it. It's a hard day but I have faith and amazing surgeons and know everything will be ok.. "

Fox News Digital contacted Mellencamp's representative for more information.