John Cena reveals he's thinking about retiring from the WWE amid 'Fast and Furious' casting

John Cena’s days in the WWE might be coming to an end as his film career continues to ramp up.

Vin Diesel teased Cena’s casting in the ninth installment of "Fast & Furious" franchise on Instagram in April, and Universal officially confirmed that the "Blockers" actor will appear.

The film is expected to start production later this month with an eye for a May 22, 2020 release date. With his schedule getting tighter, the 42-year-old wrestler told TMZ that he’s been thinking of hanging up his hat in the WWE ring to focus on other things.

The wrestling superstar was asked by the outlet about the recent controversial match that’s got fans calling for The Undertake and Bill Goldberg to retire.

“I think an individual’s career is up to the individual,” he said. “I’ve been having the same conversation with myself, and I’m only 42, and that’s something we’ve got to address each day. And that’s individually specific. When those people are ready to stop, they’ll stop.”

Cena has found success in recent years with roles in films like “Trainwreck,” “The Marine” and “Blockers.” However, joining the massive “Fast and the Furious” franchise kicks his acting career to a new level. Vin Diesel previously revealed that Cena will be in the next film while posting a video tribute to the late Paul Walker.

“As you know I’m always thinking fast and I think about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty,” Diesel says in the video. “I know this sounds crazy but every blue moon I feel like Pablo up there sends me someone, another soldier for the fight for truth and today someone came by the Toretto gym that speaks to what Pablo would have brought.”

With that, Diesel panned the camera to his left to reveal Cena standing beside him dressed in a blue suit. The 42-year-old wrestler waved to the camera without saying a word.



