Elizabeth Hurley, 53, sizzles in hot pink bikini on the beach

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to put the "hot" in hot pink.

The 53-year-old British model and actress wore a hot pink bikini in a picture posted on Instagram Wednesday by her swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she launched in 2005.

The photo shows Hurley looking down at the sand while she kneels on a beach with the water behind her.

Hurley certainly isn’t afraid to show off her bikini bod. Last week, the model posed in a cheetah-printed bikini and posted the picture on her personal Instagram.

“Fave bikini of the season,” she boasted in the caption.

A few days before that post, Hurley revealed her lean stems in honor of the “English summer” while rocking a fruit-printed white dress. Earlier this month, the single mother showed off another famous feature — her flat tummy — while wearing a strapless, striped bikini, also from Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

On Wednesday, it was also revealed that the actress will be starring in the third season of “Runaways” on Hulu, according to Variety. The actress will be playing villain Morgan le Fay on the Marvel series, the outlet reported.

“Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters,” Jeph Loeb, “Runways” executive producer and head of Marvel Television, said according to the outlet.

In May, Hurley revealed some of her secrets on how she stays in shape at her age.

“I think we have to stay active, whether it’s formal exercise or just moving around a lot,” the British model told Closer Weekly, in part. ‘I think we have to watch what we eat. We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat.”

