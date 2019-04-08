John Cena makes epic return to WrestleMania as 'Doctor of Thuganomics'

Wrestling fans around the world beared witness to some of the most iconic moments in WWE history at Sunday night’s edition of WrestleMania. From the crowning of the first African-American WWE Champion in Kofi Kingston to Brock Lesnar’s defeat at the hands of Seth Rollins, WrestleMania certainly was full of feel-good moments.

One of them was the return of John Cena under the guise of the Doctor of Thuganomics — the rapper gimmick Cena portrayed in 2003 and 2004 that led to his eventual rise to superstardom.

Elias was in the midst of his musical performance, with a video of Babe Ruth in the 1932’s World Series playing on the background, when suddenly the turntables hit the speakers and out came Cena, donning a Yankees top, a padlock chain and his signature “Word Life” brass knuckles.

DAVE BAUTISTA RETIRES FROM WRESTLING AT WRESTLEMANIA 35

Cena made his way to the ring while a flustered Elias clamored for attention to be returned to his musical performance.

Hopping on the mic, Cena delivered some blistering insults to the “The Drifter.”

“Silence your cell phone, hold your applause, shut your mouth and no string plucks. Feels like I’m watching one of my movies ‘cause this whole damn thing sucks,” said Cena to a huge crowd reaction.

“I’m a bad man, my style like a pitbull bit you. And you ain’t even half a dog, you just a little piece of Shih Tzu,” Cena continued.

MAN WHO TACKLED WWE LEGEND BRET HART CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

In an interview with WWE.com, Cena stated on his return, "I wasn't supposed to be here and I wanted to do something that would be a nice surprise and a bit of entertainment in a show that is filled with the culmination of a lot of stories. The idea came up and I immediately said yes."

"I know I kind of look ridiculous and I'm in the 2004 wayback machine, but I think it was really special and it was done all in the good heart of entertainment. I thought Elias put on a very creative performance and I didn't want to take a ton of time away from the event or the Superstars that have earned a chance to go out there and do what they do," Cena humbly noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The segment culminated with Cena attacking Elias, hitting his signature Five Knuckle Shuffle before hitting his finisher move, the Attitude Adjustment (formerly the FU) on the brooding guitarist.