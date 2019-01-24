Vin Diesel issues Venezuelan protesters message of support: 'We are with you always'

Vin Diesel is using his platform to express his support for anti-socialist protests in Venezuela.

The “Fast and Furious” film series star took to Instagram Thursday to urge those fighting for freedom in the protest-ridden country.

“I and my partner in crime want to send a message to Venezuela,” Diesel, 51, said in the video shared to his more than 51 million followers while co-star Michelle Rodriguez entered the frame. “We are with you always, y pa’ lante con fe,” which according to Breitbart translates to “move forward with faith” in Spanish.

Diesel’s video message comes after violence erupted throughout the country after dictator Nicolas Maduro was overthrown by opposition leader Juan Guaido who declared himself President of Venezuela on Wednesday.

Moments after the inauguration, the Trump administration issued its statement, saying "the people of Venezuela have courageously spoken against Maduro and his regime and demand freedom and the rule of law."

In a tweet, Trump added: "The citizens of Venezuela have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime"

Maduro, who started his second term as president on January 11 after disputed elections, is facing increasing hostility from the international community. He has sought to shore up support from the armed forces by doling out key posts to top generals, including one as the head of the PDVSA oil monopoly that is the source of virtually all of Venezuela's export earnings. He has also been playing commander in chief, appearing last week at a military command meeting wearing camouflage fatigues and receiving the blessing of the defense minister, Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

Since 2015, oil-rich Venezuela has been gripped by a mass shortage in medicine, food and bewildering hyperinflation, which has exceeded one million percent, according to the International Monetary Fund, rendering the currency - the Bolivar - essentially worthless. Almost four million people are estimated to fled Venezuela in desperation, creating a mass migration crisis across much of Latin America.

