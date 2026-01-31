Jessie James Decker raises athletic kids 'barefoot and being free' instead of glued to iPads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a household where sports, outdoor play and pickleball are daily rituals, Jessie James Decker says fitness comes naturally.

After family vacation photos went viral, the mom of four found herself explaining that reality to critics.

Decker, who is partnering with AbbVie’s Love in Mind™ initiative to raise awareness about the toll of migraines, explained to Fox News Digital that her children’s fit appearance isn’t the result of strict regimens or pressure, but rather an active lifestyle, packed schedules and genetics.

"For us, a lot of my friends’ kids look like that. They’re all just active . A lot of them are children of NFL players, too, and we’ve got a unique situation in Nashville where a lot of them ended up at the same school. But my kids are just busy. They’re active," she said.

After posting those vacation photos — which included snaps of her kids showing off their abs — the comments section quickly lit up.

Decker, who shares Denver, Vivianne, Eric "Bubby" and Forrest with her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, received a mix of awe and disbelief from followers.

One commenter asked, "How do we go about getting abs for the whole family…," while another wrote, "The abs on the Decker fam is CRAZYYYYY."

She also pointed to her fit husband when talking about her kids’ athletic physiques , noting his background as an NFL star.

"Also, look at their dad — his genetics . I mean, he’s crazy fit and always will be, and the man loves donuts," she laughed. "But everyone just works hard."

Decker broke down just how active her kids are, noting that structured sports and constant movement are simply part of daily life in their household.

"You know, Vivi’s a gymnast — she’s in the gym five days a week. You know how gymnasts look — they’re just fit and they’re strong. And little Eric is constantly doing sports," she told Fox News Digital.

"They’re active. That’s all I can say. They are busy, busy, busy. They don’t sit around on iPads. They’re out there in the wildlife, barefoot and being free."

Staying active is something the entire family embraces together, especially when they’re traveling .

"We’ve done family workouts together, but we stay active together," she said. "Maybe when we’re on vacation, we’re doing bike rides together, or whether it’s like a football game outside or throwing the ball on the beach."

One sport, in particular, has become a family favorite.

"We love pickleball. That’s probably the thing that we all do every day," Decker said. "We have a pickleball court in the backyard, and if we go on vacation, my husband’s like, ‘Is there a pickleball court at this place?’"

Beyond fitness and family life, Decker also opened up about a more personal and often misunderstood health battle — severe migraines — which she has dealt with since childhood.

"I partnered with AbbVie on the Love in Mind™ initiative because it just feels very near and dear to my heart," she said. "This is something I’ve struggled with since I was a little girl. This wasn’t just a little headache. This was something that felt so much more serious in my everyday life."

She shared how migraines have disrupted her career and family life behind the scenes.

"Knowing the migraine’s coming, knowing I’ve got 2,000 people in the audience waiting for me, knowing I don’t want to let them down — that’s the hard part," Decker said. "There have been so many times where I felt like I couldn’t go do something, but I still felt like I did it anyway. I just kind of struggled quietly, and we shouldn’t have to."

Through the Love in Mind™ initiative, Decker hopes to spark honest conversations about the emotional and physical toll of migraines and remind others they’re not alone.

"It’s OK to miss things," she said. "Don’t be so hard on yourself. This is a real thing, and it needs to be taken seriously."