Goldie Hawn says sexual attraction remains key to 42-year relationship with Kurt Russell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Goldie Hawn revealed that the enduring passion she shares with Kurt Russell has played a key role in the success of their 42-year relationship.

In a clip from her appearance on "The Dan Buettner Podcast" that was obtained by People magazine, the 80-year-old actress reflected on the secrets behind her lasting romance with Russell after being asked why she keeps choosing to stay committed to the 74-year-old actor decade after decade.

"Because I have respect for him because I think he's an amazing person," Hawn said, sharing that she was "also very sexually attracted to him."

"And that's important," she added. "If you have a long-term sexual relationship, that's actually really healthy. He's my sexual object."

KATE HUDSON REUNITES WITH GOLDIE HAWN AND KURT RUSSELL AT BEVERLY HILLS EVENT

Hawn previously opened up about how physical intimacy has helped sustain her relationship with Russell over the years.

"You have to have good sex," she told E! News in 2024. "Because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging. People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer. But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."

Russell and Hawn first met in 1966 when they co-starred in the comedy musical western, "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band."

KATE HUDSON GIVES BLUNT BEDROOM ADVICE FOR COUPLES STRUGGLING TO RECONNECT IN RELATIONSHIPS

At the time, Hawn was 21 and Russell was 16. In 2012, the "Death Becomes Her" star told BBC Radio 4 that she thought Russell was "adorable, but much too young."

However, the pair's relationship eventually turned romantic when they co-starred in the 1983 film "Swing Shift," which saw their sparkling chemistry on full display. They memorably teamed up a few years later in the beloved 1987 romantic comedy "Overboard."

In 1986, the couple welcomed son Wyatt, 39. Russell also helped raise Hawn's daughter Kate, 46, and son Oliver, 49, from her previous marriage to singer Bill Hudson, 76. The "Escape From New York" star also shares son Boston, 45, with his ex-wife, actress Season Hubley, 74.

KATE HUDSON WOWS IN PLUNGING GOWN AT 'SONG SUNG BLUE' NYC PREMIERE

Over the years, Russell and Hawn have both addressed why they have chosen not to marry despite staying together for over four decades.

In a 2020 interview with People magazine, Russell explained that the couple felt there was no need for them to tie the knot.

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have," he said.

KURT RUSSELL, GOLDIE HAWN’S BLUNT WARNING TO DAUGHTER KATE HUDSON ABOUT SURVIVING HOLLYWOOD FAME

While speaking with Variety in 2023, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star questioned the ongoing curiosity surrounding their choice to not walk down the aisle.

"We constantly got asked, 'When are you going to get married? Why aren't you married?'" Russell told the outlet. "And we were like, 'Why does anybody care about that?'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We'd asked our kids if they cared about it," he continued. "They didn't. We didn't."

Hawn echoed her husband's sentiments during her appearance on "The Dan Buettner Podcast."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Even if we did get married, it wouldn't make any difference because it's 42 years now," she said.

The Oscar winner told Buettner that "freedom of self" is the bedrock of their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's a freedom of basically not melding into somebody else, when you're copacetic on certain areas and you have freedom," she said.

"I have a relationship with birds," Hawn explained. "I'm a bird. And you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out. But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take all my feathers off."