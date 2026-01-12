Expand / Collapse search
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson gives blunt bedroom advice for couples struggling to reconnect in relationships

'Song Sung Blue' star Kate Hudson shared explicit relationship advice during her podcast, 'Sibling Revelry'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman talk 'Song Sung Blue' Video

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman talk 'Song Sung Blue'

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman discussed their upcoming movie, "Song Sung Blue," during an interview with Fox News Digital.

Kate Hudson dished out explicit advice for couples struggling in the bedroom.

Hudson, 46, opened up about her feminine side during a chat with Dr. Laura Berman on the podcast "Sibling Revelry."

The "Song Sung Blue" star admitted her feminine side "wavers" if she's not feeling connected to her partner.

"If things are like not connecting in the relationship, I usually don't feel like I want to have sex with my partner," Hudson explained.

Kate Hudson poses with her hand on her hip at the Golden Globes

Kate Hudson gave some explicit advice for couples who may be struggling. (Corine Solberg/PA Images via Getty Images)

"That being said, I am also the kind of person that's like, 'I'll just make myself have sex, and I'll feel better,'" she added.

"So I'll shut that part off and … then once I have sex and I get that dopamine going and that connective tissue back a little bit, then I can kind of – it actually opens something up for me. Then I'm like, ‘Oh, I actually feel more connected than I did.’"

Kate Hudson at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2026.

Kate Hudson shared her personal advice for reconnecting with your partner. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Hudson went on to give blunt advice for anyone looking to reconnect with their partner.

"Sometimes, I think you actually just need to have sex with your partner, even if you're not feeling it. You need to kind of almost like get your head around it differently. Because usually, afterward, you feel a different sense of closeness."

Kate Hudson at the BAFTAs

Kate Hudson hosts her podcast "Sibling Revelry" with her brother, Oliver Hudson. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Kate Hudson and her fiancé at the Golden Globes

Kate Hudson is engaged to Danny Fujikawa. (Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Hudson is currently engaged to musician and actor Danny Fujikawa. The Lightwave Records founder and Hudson took their relationship to the next level after 15 years of friendship, welcoming their daughter in 2018.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star revealed how the pair had met in a 2017 Instagram post.

"The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," she wrote in December 2017 on Instagram. "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter."

"So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.!"

