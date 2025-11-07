Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Exclusive Interviews

Candace Cameron Bure says faith healed ‘deep brokenness’ in her nearly 30-year marriage

Bure's movie 'Another Sweet Christmas' is in theaters Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Candace Cameron Bure shares how faith rebuilt her marriage during deep brokenness Video

Candace Cameron Bure shares how faith rebuilt her marriage during deep brokenness

"Another Sweet Christmas" star tells Fox News Digital that her faith was key to restoring her 30-year marriage.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure has learned that even in life’s hardest seasons, faith can rebuild what’s been broken.

The "Full House" star, who has been married to former hockey player Valeri Bure for nearly 30 years, spoke candidly in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, reflecting on the "deep brokenness" she and her husband have faced — and the hope that brought them through it.

"You know, we all go through disappointments in life at times, and that can look so different for so many people, whether it's through family moments or loss in loved ones or grief through career, you know, not having life pan out the way that you want to," Bure said. "And yet God is in the restoration business, and that's what I love so very much."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES HEARTWARMING PHOTOS FROM DAUGHTER'S SECRET WEDDING TO DISNEY STAR

Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron smile for a photo

Candace Cameron Bure opens up about her nearly 30-year marriage to Valeri Bure. (Larry French/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

Bure previously told Us Weekly that during almost three decades of marriage, she and her husband have had "valleys of real struggle," which, in time, they built "back up." The actress noted, "There were times of deep brokenness that I felt."

The Great American Media chief content officer — who’s celebrating the holidays with two new Christmas movies, including one that will be in theaters for the first time, "Another Sweet Christmas" — told Fox News Digital that her faith continues to be the foundation of her life, marriage and creative work.

Her new devotional, "Rise and Renew," is designed to help readers reconnect spiritually — especially during seasons of exhaustion or doubt.

WATCH: CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES HOW FAITH REBUILT HER MARRIAGE DURING 'DEEP BROKENNESS'

Candace Cameron Bure shares how faith rebuilt her marriage during deep brokenness Video

"I wrote ‘Rise and Renew’ because I know that we all go through disappointments," Bure explained. "We go through heartbreak, brokenness, feeling uneasy. And so I wrote this devotional so that people would be encouraged that they can rise up each and every day and renew their mind in who God is, in who God says that you are — to take every thought captive, those negative thoughts, those thoughts that are lies, and replace them with what is true in God's word."

Bure said the devotional is meant to help people "refill spiritually" and rebuild their strength day by day.

 "We go through heartbreak, brokenness, feeling uneasy. And so I wrote this devotional so that people would be encouraged that they can rise up each and every day and renew their mind in who God is."

— Candace Cameron Bure

"It’s dedicated each and every day to encourage you to renew your mind and your soul in strength, in courage, in joy, in love," she said. "And to rise up and do that every single day."

A split of Candace Cameron Bure on the red carpet and Candace with Valeri, Natasha and Bradley at the wedding.

The couple share three children together; daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Talia Claire Photography/@thetaliaclaire)

Bure and her husband, Valeri, met in 1994 after her "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier introduced them at a charity hockey game. The two announced their engagement in June 1995 and tied the knot a year later.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE EMBRACES SMALL-TOWN LIFE AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD

Candace Cameron Bure

Great American Media chief content officer stars in the holiday film "Another Sweet Christmas" hitting theaters for the first time. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

The couple share three children: daughter Natasha — who stars in an upcoming holiday film with her famous mother — and sons Lev and Maksim.

Bure is keeping her faith — and her Christmas crown — shining bright.

The "Queen of Christmas" is heading to theaters with her latest holiday film, "Another Sweet Christmas."

"These Christmas movies mean so much to so many people…" Bure told Fox News Digital.

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison embrace in a snowy forest, with festive lights and a wooden cabin in the background under the title

"Another Sweet Christmas" premieres nationwide in theaters Nov. 30–Dec. 2. (Great American Media )

Bure stars alongside longtime co-star Cameron Mathison, continuing their on-screen love story.

"Our fans loved the first movie, ‘Home Sweet Christmas,’ so we thought it would be exciting to continue this story," Bure shared. "Now we get to see a wedding, which is really special and fun."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Perry and Paul Greene member dressed in vintage-style clothing sit together at a diner booth decorated for the holidays.

Bure is spreading even more holiday cheer with a very personal project: starring alongside her daughter, Natasha, in "Timeless Tidings of Joy." (Great American Media )

WATCH: CANDACE CAMERON BURE PROVES HER ‘QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS’ CROWN STILL SHINES BRIGHT

Candace Cameron Bure proves her ‘Queen of Christmas’ crown still shines bright Video

Ahead of the release of "Another Sweet Christmas," Bure is spreading even more holiday cheer with a very personal project: starring alongside her daughter in "Timeless Tidings of Joy."

The film — a heartwarming, time-travel story — takes Bure back to the 1940s, where she meets her younger grandmother, a role played by her real-life daughter.

Candace Cameron Bure sits at a desk, looking up while working on a laptop.

"Timeless Tidings of Joy" streams exclusively on Great American Pure Flix beginning Nov. 13. (Great American Media )

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It’s really special… a little different than the traditional Christmas rom-com. This is really about family dynamics and relationships, not so much a love story between a man and a woman, but really a granddaughter and her grandmother," she explained.

Bure said acting alongside her daughter added a new layer to the story, making the movie both a family keepsake and a celebration of family across generations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Timeless Tidings of Joy" streams exclusively on Great American Pure Flix beginning Nov. 13.

"Another Sweet Christmas" is set to premiere nationwide in theaters Nov. 30–Dec. 2.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue