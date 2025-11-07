Candace Cameron Bure says faith healed ‘deep brokenness’ in her nearly 30-year marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure has learned that even in life’s hardest seasons, faith can rebuild what’s been broken.

The "Full House" star, who has been married to former hockey player Valeri Bure for nearly 30 years, spoke candidly in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, reflecting on the "deep brokenness" she and her husband have faced — and the hope that brought them through it.

"You know, we all go through disappointments in life at times, and that can look so different for so many people, whether it's through family moments or loss in loved ones or grief through career, you know, not having life pan out the way that you want to," Bure said. "And yet God is in the restoration business, and that's what I love so very much."

Bure previously told Us Weekly that during almost three decades of marriage, she and her husband have had "valleys of real struggle," which, in time, they built "back up." The actress noted, "There were times of deep brokenness that I felt."

The Great American Media chief content officer — who’s celebrating the holidays with two new Christmas movies, including one that will be in theaters for the first time, "Another Sweet Christmas" — told Fox News Digital that her faith continues to be the foundation of her life, marriage and creative work.

Her new devotional, "Rise and Renew," is designed to help readers reconnect spiritually — especially during seasons of exhaustion or doubt.

"I wrote ‘Rise and Renew’ because I know that we all go through disappointments," Bure explained. "We go through heartbreak, brokenness, feeling uneasy. And so I wrote this devotional so that people would be encouraged that they can rise up each and every day and renew their mind in who God is, in who God says that you are — to take every thought captive, those negative thoughts, those thoughts that are lies, and replace them with what is true in God's word."

Bure said the devotional is meant to help people "refill spiritually" and rebuild their strength day by day.

"It’s dedicated each and every day to encourage you to renew your mind and your soul in strength, in courage, in joy, in love," she said. "And to rise up and do that every single day."

Bure and her husband, Valeri, met in 1994 after her "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier introduced them at a charity hockey game. The two announced their engagement in June 1995 and tied the knot a year later.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE EMBRACES SMALL-TOWN LIFE AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD

The couple share three children: daughter Natasha — who stars in an upcoming holiday film with her famous mother — and sons Lev and Maksim.

Bure is keeping her faith — and her Christmas crown — shining bright.

The "Queen of Christmas" is heading to theaters with her latest holiday film, "Another Sweet Christmas."

"These Christmas movies mean so much to so many people…" Bure told Fox News Digital.

Bure stars alongside longtime co-star Cameron Mathison, continuing their on-screen love story.

"Our fans loved the first movie, ‘Home Sweet Christmas,’ so we thought it would be exciting to continue this story," Bure shared. "Now we get to see a wedding, which is really special and fun."

Ahead of the release of "Another Sweet Christmas," Bure is spreading even more holiday cheer with a very personal project: starring alongside her daughter in "Timeless Tidings of Joy."

The film — a heartwarming, time-travel story — takes Bure back to the 1940s, where she meets her younger grandmother, a role played by her real-life daughter.

"It’s really special… a little different than the traditional Christmas rom-com. This is really about family dynamics and relationships, not so much a love story between a man and a woman, but really a granddaughter and her grandmother," she explained.

Bure said acting alongside her daughter added a new layer to the story, making the movie both a family keepsake and a celebration of family across generations.

"Timeless Tidings of Joy" streams exclusively on Great American Pure Flix beginning Nov. 13.

"Another Sweet Christmas" is set to premiere nationwide in theaters Nov. 30–Dec. 2.