Former Jet relives memories with franchise, says it 'feels like' there's a 'curse' with today's team

The New York Jets remain the only winless team in the National Football League, despite whatever positives new head coach Aaron Glenn wants to tell the press and fans.

Ahead of the Jets' 37-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week, Glenn preached that a recent practice leading up to the game was one of their best. Earlier this week, he praised the team for the bonding they had done in their hotel in London as they prepared to face the Denver Broncos.

In all likelihood, the Jets' playoff drought will reach a 16th consecutive season, and at this point, "it feels like there’s probably a curse," former Jets wide receiver Eric Decker said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

However, it was not always like that.

Decker spent three seasons with Gang Green, and in his second season, they went 10-6 but missed the playoffs. During that season, Decker did not get "cursed" vibes and actually reflected fondly on his time in East Rutherford.

"The teams I was on, we had a good squad, had a chance to make the playoffs, and we lost it ourselves. To win 10 games and not make it was crazy. But inside, to me, everyone inside the facility was all in and did their part and gave players the opportunity…" Decker said. "No, I didn’t feel that. I didn’t feel like ‘here we go again, it’s the Jets’ or this aura about it. It’s just little thing by little thing that adds up in the NFL. Those things are the deciding factor.

"They got a pretty good team, and I like that coach. It’s all about mentality, which seems like it needs to be changed from the outside, but being inside, you don’t have that thought process."

Glenn certainly has that mentality, but the results are not there. Decker, however, believes the Jets just need to control the "controllables."

"Today’s culture in football, it’s like, if you don’t perform right now, we’re moving on. That’s a lot of pressure for a coach and for players. When guys are not showing up on time, or the lack of effort, a lot of those things are controllable. That’s a red flag — ‘what’s going on inside? There’s obviously a lack of leadership or a shakeup that way,’" Decker said. "But if guys are doing the right thing and giving 100%, performance is a little bit more tricky, because it’s not necessarily as controllable."

"I think it will turn," he added. "It’s just a matter of someone leading that charge at the helm."

