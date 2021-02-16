Jessie James Decker heats up Instagram with bikini post: 'Dangerous woman'

Jessie James Decker is having some fun on Instagram with a hilarious new post.

Taking to the social media platform on Monday, the 32-year-old singer shared a two-part video of herself in the crystal clear, blue-green waters of the Dominican Republic.

In the post, the mom-of-three shares a pair of contrasting videos -- one of her emerging from the ocean flaunting her bikini bod in a striped two-piece, while the other features her clumsily flailing and stumbling out of the water.

The caption humorously reads, "Are you a dangerous woman or do you like drinking piña colada‘s?" -- as the first video is set to the tune of Ariana Grande’s "Dangerous Woman" and the second to Rupert Holmes’ "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)."

The video was a big hit among Decker’s 3.5 million Instagram followers. She received nearly 100,000 likes in the process and plentiful praise from her fans.

"Laughing my butt off," one user wrote. "I never get tired watching your videos lol – stunningly beautiful and hilarious!!"

"Mom/wife/body goals," another user noted.

In response to Decker’s question in the caption, the majority users playfully identified with "drinking piña colada‘s."

Decker is no stranger to showing off her fit physique on Instagram. In early February, the singer shared an amazing transformation picture that showed off her newly-ripped bod featuring her cut biceps, ripped core, and defined quads and calves.

"The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger! I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I’m gonna try!"

"I have goals and I’m not stopping until I’m there," Decker added.