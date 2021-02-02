Jessie James Decker shows off ripped physique: 'I decided to really step it up in the gym'

Jessie James Decker has been pumping iron and the results speak for themselves.

The country music star, 32, shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday showing off her muscles and highlighting her newly-ripped physique.

"The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym!" the mother-of-three wrote on Instagram. "Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger! I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I’m gonna try!"

"I have goals and I’m not stopping until I’m there," Decker added.

The picture sees a jacked Decker flexing her cut biceps in front of a pull-up bar and weights. The country music star’s ripped core and defined quads and calves also stand out in the transformation picture.

Receiving nearly 215,000 likes, Decker’s post received a wealth of praise from her 3.5 million followers.

"COMIN IN HOT!!!! 🔥😍," fitness blogger Paige Hathaway commented.

"Hot damn talk about motivating 💯," Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers wrote.

Husband Eric Decker even chimed in, writing, "Dammmmnnnnnn🙌🏽."

Decker recently opened up to Fox News about posting on social media — noting that she feels like she gives enough online and knows when to pull back.

"I give so much out, that I think that should be good enough," she explained while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. "So whatever I'm sharing is what I feel comfortable sharing. And if I'm not sharing something, then it's no one's business."

"I feel I give enough out and if I'm not sharing something, then that's just something I choose to be personal about," Decker said.

The country music singer is married to former NFL star Eric Decker. The couple shares 6-year-old daughter Vivianne, 5-year-old son Eric and 2-year-old son Forrest.