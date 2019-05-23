Jessie James Decker flaunts amazing bikini body in teeny-tiny swimsuit

Jessie James Decker showed off her amazing figure in some new sexy beach photos.

The singer-songwriter has dropped more than 25 pounds since having her third child in March 2018 -- a baby boy named Forrest -- and she's proudly showing off her hard work.

In the first photo, Decker is seen rocking a leopard print two-piece and in the other, she is all smiles in a black bikini paired with a straw hat.

The 31-year-old credits being a follower of the South Beach Diet. “I never feel deprived on this program and I know I’m fueling my body with tons of good protein and veggies, which has always been key for me," she revealed.

"I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!” Decker added.

She says that having protein shakes backstage after a show is key for her recovery because her performances are typically 90 minutes and she runs around onstage, getting in an intense cardio workout.

Decker and her former NFL star husband, Eric, wed in 2013 and in 2014 they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vivianne Rose. Then, in 2015 she had her second child, a son named Eric II.

Decker has previously been open about losing the baby weight after giving birth, admitting to Fox News that feeling comfortable in her own skin again has been “tough.”

“I feel like all women and mothers feel that way,” she told us in February. “You know they feel their best at a certain weight or they look a certain way, and it’s only natural to after a baby be like, ‘Ugh. I can’t fit into my jeans. This cute bump is gone now and I’m going to have to work at it to get to where I want it to be' — it’s only natural to feel that way.

“I always try really hard to just tell myself: ‘Hey, you just grew a baby for nine months and now I have to feed this baby and breastfeed this baby,’ that should be my focus right now and not be so obsessed or focused on trying to look a certain way, there’s plenty of time for that,” she continued.

“I’m not one of those women that's going to drop the weight and look the way I did before three months-post. That’s just not the way my body works. It honestly takes me nine months. Nine months to grow ‘em and nine months to go back to the way that I was before.”

“So I just think it’s patience,” she noted.

Currently, the "Lights Down Low" crooner is gearing up to go on tour this summer, but she recently revealed that her family has decided to set down roots in Nashville.

“We do not plan on moving anymore, we’ve moved a lot,” Decker told People magazine in an interview published on Tuesday. “We keep saying this is the forever home, and it’s every dream we’ve ever had."

The home is under renovation but will have a huge kitchen with two center islands. The process has even opened the Deckers eyes to possibly starting a home reno or flipping show. She revealed they're "in talks" about it.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.