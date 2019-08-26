Jennifer Lopez felt 'sick' watching stripper flick 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez was horrified to watch herself play a stripper in "Hustlers" — for more reasons than one.

"When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I was like, 'Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy!'" she shared about one scene in which she and her fellow strippers "hustle" a rich man. "They were playing with fire."

Lopez explained, "I'm a by-the-book kind of person. Like, I'm always afraid. I don't want to jaywalk or anything. They're going to get me!"

The 50-year-old superstar, who plays Ramona, the leader of a group of strippers in a Robin Hood-esque scheme to steal from wealthy men, also admitted that the actual stripping down gave her pause.

"It's not like me being onstage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits," she said. "Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You're out there naked!"

In one scene, Lopez dances in a G-string to establish her character's reputation as the Big Apple's most cunning stripper. That doesn't mean she actually felt that way at first, though.

“I was terrified,” the "Dance Again" singer confessed to Variety. “I felt exposed. I was like, ‘I’ve never done anything like this. I’m going to be up there in f---ing dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?’ "

However, once she actually got to work, she felt much better.

"Then you get up there, and you have to have a ‘f--- you,’ empowered attitude," she said. "You have to take your power back. You have to be so bold.

"It’s almost like when you say you’re a rock star, you have to be arrogant to go up there in front of all those people or you crumble," she added. "You realize it’s the same type of balls that it takes to do something like that. And these women have that. They are tough, hard, vulnerable and damaged. It’s a great character to play.”