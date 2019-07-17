Jennifer Lopez took Alex Rodriguez to a strip club to prepare for 'Hustlers' role

Jennifer Lopez gave fiancee Alex Rodriguez a hot night out to prepare for her role as a stripper in "Hustlers."

The movie's writer and director, Lorene Scafaria, revealed to Vulture, "She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some… insights."

Scafaria said the 49-year-old triple-threat used her supreme athleticism in a big way for her pole-dancing scenes.

"She’s obviously such an unbelievable dancer, but she trained so hard-core for this," Scafaria said. "Pole dancing is not like anything else. It required muscles you don’t know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way."

Scafaria also admitted that she was almost desperate to land J.Lo for the role of Ramona in the film, which is based on a 2015 New York Magazine story.

“The moment I finished the script, I realized: 'Oh my God, Ramona is Jennifer Lopez,'” Scafaria said. “Jennifer Lopez is Ramona. The two of them are the same; they have all of these similar qualities. It has to be her.”

Landing Lopez made it easier to book other talent in the movie, including Constance Wu, with whom Lopez grew close during filming, as well as rappers Cardi B and Lizzo.

“Casting was made infinitely easier once Jennifer was attached. Everybody really, really, really wanted to work with Jennifer," Scafaria said. "That was the beauty of making this movie, too: casting what felt like the right people for each part, and watching them interact the way that they should with each other.”