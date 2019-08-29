Constance Wu admits 'Fresh Off the Boat' renewal comments were 'dramatic'

Constance Wu found herself in hot water after she negatively reacted to her show, "Fresh Off the Boat," getting renewed.

Back in May, she tweeted out her frustration after learning about the ABC sitcom being renewed for a sixth season. Fans quickly called her out for her ungratefulness and poor attitude; she said those comments were taken out of context.

Wu was happy about having a job (she plays Jessica Huang) but disappointed because filming another season meant she had to lose out on a role she'd been chasing.

CONSTANCE WU APPEARS UPSET AFTER 'FRESH OFF THE BOAT' IS RENEWED FOR SIXTH SEASON

The 37-year-old star told The Los Angeles Times in an interview on Thursday that even though it was a chaotic time for her, her family at ABC stood by her side.

"It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set ... to say, 'Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn't deserve any of that stuff,'" Wu said. "Because they also know that I'm an actress — I can be dramatic.'

She added: "I'm dramatic. I'm emotional. But they also know that that doesn't represent me because they have a hundred episodes of behavior that proves otherwise."

THE REAL REASON CONSTANCE WU BLEW UP OVER 'FRESH OFF THE BOAT' RENEWAL: REPORT

Back in May, Wu wrote on Twitter: "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F***," upon hearing "FTOB" was returning.

She backtracked the next day in a lengthy letter to her fans. "I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB."

"I've gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable - so obviously I don't dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP