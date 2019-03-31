Jennifer Lopez shows off chiseled abs in pink bikini: ‘I’m a hustler baby’

Jennifer Lopez gave body goals a whole new meaning on Sunday.

The singer and actress flaunted her toned abs while wearing a tiny pink bikini in a sizzling Instagram post on Sunday morning.

“I’m a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire. On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment,” Lopez, 49, wrote in the caption.

Lopez was referring to her new movie “Hustlers,” who she stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles. Lopez plays a stripper named Ramona in the movie.

The “Dinero” singer received praise from her fans and celebrities, including fiancé Alex Rodriguez who commented on the post with an explosion, heart, fire and “100” emojis.

“All Hail The Queen,” one user wrote, while another person commented, “OH MY THIS IS JUST WAYS TOO HOT.”

“abs of steel,” a fan said.

“picking my mouth up off the floor !! Wow!!!” model Shanina Shaik commented.

This isn’t the first time Lopez stunned fans with her fit physique. The singer showed off her abs in January during her 10-day challenge of nixing sugar and carbs from her diet. The Grammy winner posted a selfie where she proudly put her flat abs on full display while wearing a blue bra top and vibrant leggings.

She then shared another photo on day 9 of the challenge.

"Day 9 and feelin’... like I can’t wait for Day 10," she captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Lopez struck a pose in a cheeky green bikini while she and Rodriguez were on vacation. Rodriguez announced the next day he and Lopez were engaged.

“She said yes,” the 43-year-old former Yankees player captioned an Instagram photo of Lopez's hand with a diamond engagement ring.