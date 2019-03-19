Cardi B to make film debut as a stripper opposite Jennifer Lopez in 'Hustlers': report

Cardi B is reportedly set to make her feature film debut.

The Grammy-winning singer will appear in the upcoming movie "Hustlers," alongside Jennifer Lopez and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Constance Wu, according to Deadline.

Also joining the star-studded cast will be "Riverdale's" Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer from "Scream Queens," "Save the Last Dance" star Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl from "The Fisher King."

The movie — inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine story, and written and directed by Lorene Scafaria — follows a group of strip club employees who join together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, per the news outlet.

The film will reportedly begin shooting in New York City on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who has yet to publicly comment on the news, has been open about her previous career as a stripper.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan last February, the "Money" singer explained how she hopes her own rise to fame will encourage others to respect strippers.

“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it,’” she told the magazine. “Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on… Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”