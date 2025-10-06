Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite on red carpet after divorce

The former couple posed together at premiere of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' which Lopez stars in and Affleck produced

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Jennifer Coolidge talks working with Jennifer Lopez on new movie 'Shotgun Wedding' Video

Jennifer Coolidge talks working with Jennifer Lopez on new movie 'Shotgun Wedding'

Jennifer Coolidge told Fox News Digital she loved working with Jennifer Lopez on their upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding," saying she looks just like she does on-screen in person.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited on the red carpet for her latest movie.

The former couple posed for photos at the premiere of the new film, "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which stars Lopez. Affleck and Matt Damon's Artist Equity production company co-produced the movie.

Affleck was photographed with his arm around Lopez's waist and the two can be seen smiling at each other. The seemingly friendly exes took a moment to catch up between photos, with Affleck leaning in to whisper something in her ear at one point.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in October 2025.

Lopez and Affleck reunite on the red carpet at the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman." (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

JENNIFER LOPEZ SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DURING CONCERT

Lopez walked the carpet in a green off-the-shoulder Harris Reed dress which featured floral designs and black structural pieces which resembled spider legs jutting out from her waist.

Affleck looked dapper in a classic blue suit with a white button-down shirt, and opted out of wearing a tie.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and others on the red carpet at the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in October 2025.

They first got engaged in 2002 before calling it off in 2004. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

According to People, Lopez thanked Affleck while introducing the movie, telling the crowd, "Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you Ben, this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity."

The former couple first met and got engaged in 2002 on set of the film "Gigli," but ultimately called it quits in 2004. They reconnected 17 years after their break-up, in April 2021, and got married a year later in August 2022.

Two years after their lavish Georgia wedding, the couple filed for divorce in August 2024, citing April 26 of that year as their date of separation. 

Ben Affleck whispering something into Jennifer Lopez's ear on the red carpet at the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in October 2025.

The couple reunited in 2021 and were married a year later. They ultimately divorced in 2024. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Affleck spoke about his ex-wife during an interview with Extra in October, calling her "amazing."

"She’s amazing in the movie. I just can’t wait for you, the audience, to see the movie," he told the outlet. "I’m as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really excited to be here tonight."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez chatting while on the red carpet at the premiere of "Kiss of a Spider Woman" in October 2025.

Affleck praised Lopez for her work in the film, calling her "amazing." (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lopez spoke about the film while on "CBS Sunday Morning," in September, sharing the film was made while the two were still married, with Affleck executive producing and helping to get it made after she told him "this was the role I was born to play." 

She said that working on the movie "was the best and worst time in a way," because she would be in such a good place while on set but then "back home, it was not great. And it was just like, 'How do I work inside of this?'"

While it was a dark period in her life, the 56-year-old actress said it ultimately was "the best thing that ever happened to me."

"Because it changed me," she explained. "It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware. I'm a different person now than I was last year… I realized that the joy is in living and these moments and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you, for the lessons that it brings."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jennifer Lopez smizes on the red carpet in a dress with a beaded transparent top next to Ben Affleck in a light blue shirt, black suit and tie on the red carpet for "Air"

Lopez said her divorce from Affleck was "the best thing that ever happened to me." (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

She went on to say that once those lessons are learned, "everything just becomes a little bit lighter and you can really really fly." When asked if she now feels like she's flying, Lopez said yes, adding, "I still feel like I want to fly higher." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue