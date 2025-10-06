Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite on red carpet after divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited on the red carpet for her latest movie.

The former couple posed for photos at the premiere of the new film, "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which stars Lopez. Affleck and Matt Damon's Artist Equity production company co-produced the movie.

Affleck was photographed with his arm around Lopez's waist and the two can be seen smiling at each other. The seemingly friendly exes took a moment to catch up between photos, with Affleck leaning in to whisper something in her ear at one point.

Lopez walked the carpet in a green off-the-shoulder Harris Reed dress which featured floral designs and black structural pieces which resembled spider legs jutting out from her waist.

Affleck looked dapper in a classic blue suit with a white button-down shirt, and opted out of wearing a tie.

According to People, Lopez thanked Affleck while introducing the movie, telling the crowd, "Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you Ben, this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity."

The former couple first met and got engaged in 2002 on set of the film "Gigli," but ultimately called it quits in 2004. They reconnected 17 years after their break-up, in April 2021, and got married a year later in August 2022.

Two years after their lavish Georgia wedding, the couple filed for divorce in August 2024, citing April 26 of that year as their date of separation.

Affleck spoke about his ex-wife during an interview with Extra in October, calling her "amazing."

"She’s amazing in the movie. I just can’t wait for you, the audience, to see the movie," he told the outlet. "I’m as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really excited to be here tonight."

Lopez spoke about the film while on "CBS Sunday Morning," in September, sharing the film was made while the two were still married, with Affleck executive producing and helping to get it made after she told him "this was the role I was born to play."

She said that working on the movie "was the best and worst time in a way," because she would be in such a good place while on set but then "back home, it was not great. And it was just like, 'How do I work inside of this?'"

While it was a dark period in her life, the 56-year-old actress said it ultimately was "the best thing that ever happened to me."

"Because it changed me," she explained. "It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware. I'm a different person now than I was last year… I realized that the joy is in living and these moments and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you, for the lessons that it brings."

She went on to say that once those lessons are learned, "everything just becomes a little bit lighter and you can really really fly." When asked if she now feels like she's flying, Lopez said yes, adding, "I still feel like I want to fly higher."