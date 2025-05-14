Jennifer Lopez suffers facial injury requiring stitches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez is on the mend after suffering a facial injury.

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer took to social media Tuesday to share a photo of her icing one of her eyes.

"So this happened…" Lopez, 55, posted on her Instagram Story.

She shared a second selfie without the ice pack, explaining that the injury happened while she was rehearsing for the American Music Awards, set to take place on May 26. Lopez is booked to host the show.

A visible cut is seen at the top of Lopez’s nose and a slight discoloration is visible around her eye.

Lopez posted a third photo next to plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond and in her caption she wrote, "Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new."

It’s unclear what caused the injury.

Reps for Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The mother of two’s rehearsal injuries come after her public split from Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce on Jan. 6.

In March, the "Argo" director set the record straight on the "root causes" of their split.

Affleck and Lopez's different approaches to fame have been speculated as the cause of their separation after the premiere of Lopez's documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," but the "Air" director emphasized it "wasn't the cause of some major fracture."

"Part of it was, ‘OK, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination," Affleck explained in a cover story for GQ magazine at the time. "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them."

Lopez and Affleck have previously collaborated on projects during both rounds of their relationship, first in 2002 with the films "Gigli" and "Jersey Girl," and last year with the high-concept music film "This is Me... Now: A Love Story" and the accompanying documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told."

Affleck continued, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting, because how do you reconcile that?’"

"I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that," he continued. "And I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, ‘You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, 'Well, I don’t like going out in the water.’ You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship. And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’"