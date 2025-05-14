Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez suffers facial injury requiring stitches

'Love Don't Cost a Thing' singer injured during rehearsals just weeks before hosting the American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Jennifer Lopez is on the mend after suffering a facial injury. 

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer took to social media Tuesday to share a photo of her icing one of her eyes. 

"So this happened…" Lopez, 55, posted on her Instagram Story.

JENNIFER LOPEZ ‘IS A PURE HUNTER’ THRIVING IN SPOTLIGHT, STARK CONTRAST FROM EX-HUSBAND BEN AFFLECK: EXPERTS

jennifer lopez, injuries

Jennifer Lopez shares her recovery from a facial injury on social media. The incident occurred during American Music Awards rehearsals. (Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

She shared a second selfie without the ice pack, explaining that the injury happened while she was rehearsing for the American Music Awards, set to take place on May 26. Lopez is booked to host the show.

A visible cut is seen at the top of Lopez’s nose and a slight discoloration is visible around her eye.

Jennifer Lopez wears white dress on red carpet

It’s unclear what caused Lopez's injury. (Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Lopez posted a third photo next to plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond and in her caption she wrote, "Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new."

It’s unclear what caused the injury. 

Reps for Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split

The mom of two’s rehearsal injuries come after her public split from Ben Affleck. (Getty Images)

The mother of two’s rehearsal injuries come after her public split from Hollywood actor Ben Affleck

Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce on Jan. 6. 

In March, the "Argo" director set the record straight on the "root causes" of their split. 

JENNIFER LOPEZ SHOWS BEN AFFLECK WHAT HE’S MISSING AFTER DIVORCE IN SULTRY REVENGE PHOTO

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck then and now

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dealt with a media frenzy during their first relationship in the early 2000s and again after they tied the knot in 2022. (Getty Images)

Affleck and Lopez's different approaches to fame have been speculated as the cause of their separation after the premiere of Lopez's documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," but the "Air" director emphasized it "wasn't the cause of some major fracture."

"Part of it was, ‘OK, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination," Affleck explained in a cover story for GQ magazine at the time. "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sitting on a couch together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the world premiere of "Air" at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck have previously collaborated on projects during both rounds of their relationship, first in 2002 with the films "Gigli" and "Jersey Girl," and last year with the high-concept music film "This is Me... Now: A Love Story" and the accompanying documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told."

Affleck continued, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting, because how do you reconcile that?’"

"I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that," he continued. "And I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, ‘You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, 'Well, I don’t like going out in the water.’ You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship. And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’"

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

