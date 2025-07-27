Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction during concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez accidentally left her skirt on the floor Friday during a concert in Poland.

Lopez, who performed in Warsaw on Friday for her 56th birthday, suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the middle of her celebration.

The "Waiting for Tonight" singer was in the midst of receiving birthday wishes during her livestreamed concert when her gold sequined skirt fell to the ground.

Lopez glittered in gold wearing a metallic bra with a matching fringed skirt for the show. As she walked across the stage, concert-goers caught a glimpse of her matching underwear when her sparkling skirt hit the stage.

"Thank you, Warsaw," Lopez screamed to the crowd when suddenly her skirt broke. "Oh! I'm out here in my underwear."

A backup dancer rushed to her side and attempted to cover up Lopez, only for the "Let's Get Loud" singer to throw the broken garment into the crowd.

"I'm glad that they reinforced that costume, and I'm glad I had underwear on," she said. "I don't usually wear underwear."

JLo's set to perform once again this week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It's unclear if any additional precautions are being taken to prevent another on-stage incident.

The tour, which began earlier this month, is her first tour in six years.

Lopez was slated to embark on the "This is Me… Live" tour in the summer of 2024, but canceled the concerts to spend time with her family.

Representatives for Live Nation explained JLo would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time ... "

Two months later, Lopez filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck.

The Hollywood heavyweights finalized their divorce in January, with both parties waving spousal support, in addition to waiving further discovery proceedings.

Affleck and Lopez were married for two years before she filed for divorce on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of their marriage was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

The former couple first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022. One month later, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.

Affleck and Lopez first met while working on the set of "Gigli" and were engaged in 2002 with plans to marry in September 2003, but they postponed the wedding and ultimately called off their relationship at the beginning of 2004.

