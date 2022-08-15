Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hosting second wedding at private 87-acre Georgia estate: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are celebrating their newlywed life as husband and wife with a three-day wedding bash for friends and family at Affleck's private mansion in Georgia.

The happy couple tied the knot nearly one month ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a midnight ceremony on the famous strip, witnessed by only a few people, including two of their children from previous marriages.

"It’s going to be all about J.Lo," a source told Page Six. "Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."

The celebrity roster heading south for the weekend is expected to include the likes of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo.

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The "Waiting for Tonight" singer is expected to wear "a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress" made in Italy, with Vogue capturing her fashion journey.

Affleck’s private property is situated across 87 acres, and the 6,000 square foot main mansion, and is designed to look like an old plantation house with 24-foot columns, shutters and a wrap-around porch.

The compound has three separate structures and is roughly one hour outside of Savannah on the exclusive Hampton Island Preserve.

Affleck reportedly purchased the property for $7 million in 2003 when he was first engaged to Lopez.

Insiders revealed the "intimate celebration for family and friends" begins with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, and the actual ceremony on Saturday.

A barbecue and picnic will close out the three-day weekend of events, with the publication reporting Colin Cowie will be heading up planning details for the lavish affair.

Ben and Jen first became engaged in 2002, and had plans to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually called off their relationship by January 2004.

They rekindled their romance in April 2021 after she broke up with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez and he split from Ana de Armas. She announced their engagement earlier this year and revealed he proposed while she was in the bathtub.

Lopez announced her marriage to Affleck in a newsletter post to subscribers, where she revealed they said their vows at The Little White Wedding Chapel just after midnight on July 17.

Court documents show the 53-year-old "Hustlers" actress requested a "new name" on the filing, which was first received on Saturday, July 16, and filed the following day with the Clark County Clerk's Office. She'll now legally go by the name Jennifer Affleck.

The "Marry Me" star previously changed her name when she was married to singer Marc Anthony. Nearly six months after their divorce was finalized in 2014 — and three years after they had separated — Lopez dropped his surname, Muniz.

J.Lo and Marc have 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

She was also previously married to back up dancer Cris Judd from 2001-03, and had a one-year marriage to Ojani Noa, which began in 1997 and ended in 1998.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote of the intimate nuptials, which she said were "exactly what we wanted."

"They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she wrote.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."