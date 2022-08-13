Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to 'stay strong' amid feud with Kevin Federline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez is showing her support for Britney Spears.

On Friday, Lopez took to her Instagram story to share Spears' now-deleted Instagram post where she is embracing her "freedom" and "independence" post conservatorship.

"Stay [strong]," Lopez wrote adding a muscle emoji. Spears quoted Lopez in her Netflix documentary, "Halftime." She also shared an image with Spears from the early 2000s.

"You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice," Lopez said in the documentary, which resonated with Spears.

"I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind," Spears wrote in her now-deleted Instagram post.

Lopez's support comes on the heels of Spears' public battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Federline, 44, shared three old videos showing Spears scolding their two sons: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. Spears and Federline married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Spears has not yet addressed the footage, but her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, shared a statement with Fox News Digital, slamming Federline for posting the videos and for his explosive interview with The Daily Mail.

"Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," Rosengart told Fox News Digital. "The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."

He continued: "Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect… Mr Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent."

Rosengart noted that Spears will "not tolerate bullying in any area."

"We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one," he concluded.

In the videos posted by Federline, Spears was seen scolding her sons. "This is my house," she told them. "If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?"

In a second video, Spears was seen yelling at her oldest son, Sean, for not wearing shoes inside a store. "Have you lost your f–king mind? Have you lost your f–king mind?" she yelled from the passenger seat of the car.

Federline's Instagram post was in response to Spears' since-deleted post in which she said her sons decided not to visit her during her conservatorship and it "knocked the breath out of me."