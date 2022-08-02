Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's marriage certificate seen for first time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage certificate can be seen for the first time.

The certificate confirms that Lopez requested to have her name legally changed to Jennifer Affleck. Pastor Ryan Wolfe performed the marriage at The Little White Chapel on July 17, according to the document obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kenosha Booth was listed as the witness for the marriage.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK PACK ON PDA DURING PARIS HONEYMOON

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their marriage with a trip to Paris following the impromptu marriage.

The two were photographed holding hands while walking through the city. The actor and pop star were also spotted sharing a kiss at a dinner.

The new husband and wife were joined by some of their children for the trip.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in the early hours of July 17 after setting off to Las Vegas in a reported last minute decision.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," Lopez wrote in her newsletter, where she announced the marriage to her fans.

"We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2003. They postponed their wedding three days before the special moment was set to take place and officially broke off their engagement in January 2004.

The two rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and were engaged within the year after being married to other people.