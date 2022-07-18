Vegas weddings: Bruce Willis, Frank Sinatra and more stars married at chapel as Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t the only couple to tie the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Some of Hollywood’s A-list celebrities have held intimate wedding ceremonies at the popular location for years.

Lopez gave fans a sneak peek at her and her now-husband Ben Affleck’s surprise nuptials Sunday afternoon, sharing in a newsletter that the small Las Vegas wedding was "exactly what we wanted."

The "Hustlers" star wrote that they "barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight" where her twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian, took snapshots in the driver's seat of a pink Cadillac convertible.

A Little White Wedding Chapel prides itself on hosting intimate weddings for a variety of Hollywood stars and its "nostalgic" reception room has been featured in a variety of hit television shows from "The Bachelor" to "Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous," according to their website.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK REPORTEDLY PLANNING 'BIGGER PARTY' AFTER SURPRISE LAS VEGAS WEDDING

Here’s a look inside some celebrities who got hitched at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas:

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Before Britney Spears wed her now-husband Sam Asghari in her third marriage, the pop star first tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in January 2004 at A Little White Wedding Chapel during an early morning ceremony.

Spears and Alexander’s marriage was annulled 55 hours later, which he later claimed was forced by Britney’s mother, Lynne, and Britney’s management.

The "Toxic" singer’s former husband also attempted to crash Spears' most recent wedding to Asghari, but failed after trespassing on her Thousand Oaks, California home and was later arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Singer Joe Jonas and "Games of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner got hitched in May 2019 at a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Turner walked down the aisle to greet Jonas, and their Elvis impersonator officiant, wearing a white bridal jumpsuit by Ukrainian brand Bevza, which cost $650. She paired her look with a matching veil.

The groom’s brothers and bandmates Kevin and Nick also were part of the intimate ceremony. The couple reportedly exchanged ring pops during their nuptials.

Jonas and Turner welcomed their second daughter to their family last Thursday. The Hollywood couple is already parents to daughter, Willa, who will turn two in the upcoming week.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

A Little White Wedding Chapel was also where Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. exchanged vows in 2002.

The couple first met while filming the 1997 movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and have been married for about 20 years.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum, 45, and her husband Prinze Jr., 46, share two kids together named Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore eloped in Las Vegas at A Little White Wedding Chapel in November 1987, and were married until 2000. The couple celebrated their "I do’s" at the Golden Nugget hotel, after only dating for three months.

Willis shares 3 daughters with Moore – Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28.

In 2009, Willis remarried Emma Hemming and has two young daughters: Mabel, 9 and Evelyn, 7.

Willis and Moore have managed to keep their relationship amicable after ending their marriage in 2000.

The family recently shared that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that causes a loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow

Legendary singer Frank Sinatra said "I do" to actress Mia Farrow in 1966 at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Their union lasted until 1968 and Farrow was Sinatra’s third wife. The star was married four times until his death at age 82.

Sinatra’s first wife was Nancy Sinatra Sr. He then married actress Ava Gardner in 1951. His last wife was Barbara Sinatra, a marriage that lasted from 1976 until the singer’s death in 1998.

Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra Sr. shared three children together – Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

Legendary actor Paul Newman married the late Oscar-winning actress Joanne Woodward at A Little White Wedding Chapel in 1958.

The two actors first met in the early 1950s while working on a Broadway production in New York City.

After their marriage, the couple raised three daughters – Elinor "Nell," Melissa and Clea.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Newman and Jackie Witte shared three kids together – two daughters named Susan and Stephanie, and a son, Scott.

Their only son, Scott, died in 1978 from an accidental overdose of alcohol and Valium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 10-time Academy Award nominee and screen legend died at 83 from his long battle with cancer.