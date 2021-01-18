Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas split after almost 1 year of dating: report

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split after almost a year of dating, according to a new report.

People magazine reports that the breakup happened because the 48-year-old actor-director and the 32-year-old actress are at "different points in their lives."

"There is deep love and respect there," a source told the outlet. "Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home.They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Another insider close to the former couple added that "she broke it off."

"Their relationship was complicated," the insider added. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Affleck shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

De Armas and Affleck were first linked in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming film "Deep Water."

De Armas confirmed their relationship in April 2020 when she posted a photo of them celebrating her 32nd birthday together.

The pair also quarantined together during the ongoing pandemic at Affleck's Venice, Calif., home.

Representatives for Affleck and de Armas didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.