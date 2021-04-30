Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have meetups amid Alex Rodriguez split: report

Jennifer Lopez appears to be playing the field.

The pop music superstar, 51, has been hanging out with Ben Affleck, 48, in Los Angeles following Lopez’s public split with Alex Rodriguez, 45, and according to Page Six – the clandestine meetups have been quite frequent.

"Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," a source told the publication on Friday.

The outlet said Affleck had been seen being driven in a white Cadillac Escalade SUV that is reportedly owned by Lopez and that the "Gone Girl" star is then taken to a predetermined rendezvous point for his time with the "Hustlers" actress.

Affleck has allegedly visited Lopez three times since she returned to Los Angeles from shooting her new film, "Shotgun Wedding," in the Dominican Republic.

However, an insider said to pump the brakes, telling Page Six, the formerly engaged pair "are friends" and have "never not been."

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the former big league slugger is "willing to do anything" to salvage his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after the ex-pair were seen out to dinner days ago at the famed Hotel Bel-Air in LA.

"A-Rod will not give up on his and J. Lo’s relationship," a source recently told Us Weekly. "He is willing to do anything to make it work."

The source maintained that Rodriguez "flew to L.A. on Thursday night to see her," and added that while "J. Lo still doesn’t trust A-Rod all the way and is "very skeptical," she "heard him out because she still has a lot of love for him."

It now appears Lopez is juggling her two ex-fiancés as sources also relayed to gossip page that Affleck was spotted at the same Hotel Bel-Air just one day prior to Lopez’s dinner with A-Rod, on April 22 and that she was being dropped off by a white SUV — which later drove Lopez and a business associate to a business meeting.

Days later, on April 28, Affleck was allegedly seen exiting Lopez’s Bel-Air home, sources maintained to Page Six.

The very next day, Affleck was seen dropping his car at the Hotel Bel-Air in the morning and being picked up by the same white Escalade on his way to Lopez’s home.

Nearly four hours later, the same white SUV is said to have dropped Affleck back at the hotel’s valet, sources said.

Affleck was photographed donning a simply dark-colored sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers, carrying a green backpack.

Affleck and Lopez, known at the time as "Bennifer," got engaged in 2002. They postponed their wedding in 2003 just days before the pair were set to tie the knot. By 2004, the pop culture pair’s relationship was over.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Affleck recently split with Ana de Armas in January.

Reps for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to Fox News requests for comment.