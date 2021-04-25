Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted out to dinner

It’s ending where it all began.

Former couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were seen having dinner together over the weekend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, sources exclusively told Page Six.

Spies said the pair were out at the luxury hotel on Friday night — just over a week after they confirmed they’d called off their engagement and broken up.

It’s the same ritzy restaurant where they went on their first date back in 2017. Lopez also reportedly owns a $28 million mansion in the neighborhood.

Lopez, 51, just wrapped filming her next movie, "Shotgun Wedding," in the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez, 45, is in the midst of a deal to become co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reports this week said that Lopez is "leaning" on ex-husband Marc Anthony in the wake of the Rodriguez breakup. She and Anthony co-parent their twins Max and Emme.

But it seemed that the pop star and the former Yankees slugger were still close at the amicable meetup. A source said, "There still seemed to be love and respect there."

It’s unclear what the friendly Oscar weekend dinner was about. We hear that the exes are continuing to work on business projects together — though Lopez is not involved in Rodriguez’s bid to own an NBA team.

Either way, A-Rod then flew back to Miami for his daughter Ella’s 13th birthday. He posted an image of a private jet with the caption "Home sweet home," as well as pics of himself and Ella that said, "My little baby girl is 13… Where does the time go?" to his Instagram Stories. A-Rod has two daughters, Ella, and Natasha, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

He also posted a pic of a mirror with the quote: "Today I’m choosing to accept the things I cannot change."

Meantime, Lopez on Saturday posted a throwback video clip on Instagram which showed her on the red carpet at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in a sparkling gown. "Energy for the weekend," she captioned the clip. She’d won the Video Vanguard Award at the show.

The red carpet clip of the MTV awards seemed like it could be giving Sunday’s Oscars the cold shoulder. Last year, J.Lo was surprisingly overlooked by the Academy Awards for her role in "Hustlers" — which was seen as one of the show’s biggest slights.

Page Six exclusively reported in March that J.Lo and A-Rod were breaking up — though they subsequently said they were were "working through some things" before eventually pulling the plug. They’d been engaged since 2019.

J.Lo told Vanity Fair in a 2017 cover story of the couple’s first date at the Bel-Air hotel: "I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute."

A-Rod added, "I didn’t know if it was a date … Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule."

Things heated up — both figuratively and literally — on the 2017 date when Lopez told Rodriguez she was single, and he texted her, "You look sexy AF," after he stepped away from the table, but then, "the fire alarm went off, and we had to evacuate," she told VF.

Perhaps it was a sign the relationship ultimately wouldn’t last.

Just over a week ago the duo confirmed they’d parted ways by telling NBC’s "Today" show: "We have realized we are better as friends … We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Page Six has reached out to reps for comment.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.