Jennifer Lopez looks back on 2002 engagement ring from Ben Affleck: 'I loved getting it, don't get me wrong'

Jennifer Lopez is comparing apples to apples.

The pop music sensation currently sports an 18-carat engagement ring from her fiancé, former big league slugger-turned-baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez that cost him a whopping $1.8 million, but Lopez is still giddy when she speaks about the famous pink sparkler she received from Ben Affleck back in 2002, at the height of their romance.

Lopez spoke about the 6-carat rock on Monday during a group conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Dua Lipa and Charli XCX after mentioning that she had been watching musicals with her children such as the Barbara Streisand-led “Funny Girl,” whom Lopez said she had no idea has a huge soft spot for diamonds.

“I met [Streisand] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and -- she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know,” Lopez said. “He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was … whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong.”

"It was very much not 'whatever,'" Lowe said, eliciting a round of laughs from the cohort.

"I mean, I loved getting it, don't get me wrong," Lopez said before adding: "So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me -- and I thought it was so strange — about being famous, and how I handle it.”

Streisand, 77, likely knew exactly what Lopez had on her finger because the glistening Harry Winston ring was worth an estimated $2.5 million and set a new trend for colored diamonds.

These days, Lopez and Rodriguez are enjoying a whirlwind engagement with their blended families, despite their wedding planning being placed on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair is also currently rumored to be assembling an ownership group to purchase the New York Mets.