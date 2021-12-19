Jennifer Lopez shuts down rumors she's mad at Ben Affleck after Jennifer Garner comments

Jennifer Lopez is shutting down rumors that she’s upset with boyfriend Ben Affleck over comments he made about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The 48-year-old actor made waves last week when he said during an interview with Howard Stern that he felt "trapped" in his marriage to Garner, and that he'd likely still be drinking had they not split up.

Speaking exclusively to People, Lopez denied rumors that the situation left her at odds with Affleck, saying that the story is "simply not true" and that it is "not how I feel."

"I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person," she told the outlet.

Representatives for Lopez had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Affleck, who shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9 with Garner, defended himself and walked back the comments he made during the interview with Howard Stern. Specifically, he noted that he doesn’t want his kids thinking there’s any ill will from him toward their mom. Speaking on Wednesday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the star opened up about his film "The Tender Bar," which he said relies heavily on themes of family, and revealed how that led to his comments on his previous marriage.

As a result, he said his wide-ranging conversation touched on those issues, which meant that his past marriage had to be discussed. He said that he also spoke about how he works with his ex-wife said he's "so proud of the way that we work together for our kids and do the best that we can for them." He added that he "was really happy" with the interview.

However, he says he was shocked to see his words taken out of context and painted as though he was bad-mouthing Garner, with whom he continues to have a working co-parenting relationship.

"I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff," he explained. "And they said that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

The star concluded: "That's not true. I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad thing about their mom. It hurts my feelings."