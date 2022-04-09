Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged!

The "Marry Me" star announced the news in a short video posted to her website in which she admired her green-hued diamond accessory, whispering "You’re perfect."

Lopez, 52, had teased the video earlier on social media. In a video post captioned "Major announcement," she said, "So I have a really exciting and special story to share," she giggled, urging fans to go to her website for the news.

The ring appeared to be the same one she was spotted wearing while out this week in Los Angeles.

The couple began dating for the second time after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April 2021 and last month the pair once dubbed "Bennifer" bought a $50 million home in Bel-Air.

The couple first got together, however, in 2002, getting engaged in the same year before postponing their wedding and announcing their split in January 2004.

The pop singer’s first engagement ring was a 6.1-carat pink diamond reportedly worth between $1.2 million and $2.5 million.

Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony from 2004-2014 and Affleck, 49, married Jennifer Garner in 2005. The couple divorced in 2018.

Lopez recently reflected on the intense media scrutiny the pair faced when they began dating the first time around.

"It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love," the 52-year-old explained for Rolling Stone’s March 2022 issue. "It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with Anthony and Affleck has two daughters and a son with Garner.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.