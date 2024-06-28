Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's marriage 'completely over' as actor moves belongings out of their home: source

Ben Affleck has reportedly moved all his belongings out of the home he shares with wife Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumors.

The 51-year-old actor and the 54-year-old singer, who tied the knot in July 2022, have been living separately, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. Lopez is living at the couple's $60.8 million Beverly Hills mansion, while Affleck is staying in a rental a few miles away in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to People magazine.

According to a source close to the couple who spoke with People in a report published Friday, the "Argo" star removed all of his personal items from the mansion ahead of the "On the Floor" hitmaker's return from her solo vacation in Italy.

"He started moving out a while ago," a source told Fox News Digital. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been quietly trying to sell the estate while dealing with the media frenzy about their relationship.

A second source told People magazine Affleck continues to live at the Brentwood rental where he has been living about two months.

"He seems OK," the insider added. "He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."

Another source confirmed to Fox News Digital Affleck has made work his main focus during his marital troubles.

"Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," the insider said. "He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing."

The actor is starring in and producing the action thriller "The Accountant 2," which is in production in Los Angeles.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Lopez and Affleck were pictured separately June 26 at a West Hollywood office building, where they both have offices. According to the outlet, Affleck arrived around 10 a.m., and he was photographed wearing a navy blue suit and carrying a black leather duffel bag.

TMZ reported Lopez arrived at the building a couple of hours after her husband and left before him a few hours later. Lopez is starring in the upcoming sports biopic "Unstoppable," which was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity and wrapped production in January.

The "Shotgun Wedding" actress is also set to play the lead role in Artists Equity's adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

Earlier this month, Lopez stunned her fans when she announced in her newsletter that her This is Me… Live tour was canceled. Representatives for Live Nation said in a statement the singer was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Affleck and Lopez initially sparked split rumors after going 47 days without being spotted together. Since then, they have been seen together on rare occasions. The two attended school graduations for Affleck's daughter Violet, 18, and son Samuel, 12, earlier this month.

Though Lopez and Affleck don't have children together, Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet, Samuel and Seraphina, 15.

On Father's Day, Lopez paid tribute to Affleck in a post on her Instagram story.

She shared a black-and-white snap of Affleck from 2001 when he starred as Rafe McCawley in "Pearl Harbor."

"Our hero," Lopez wrote with a white heart emoji. "Happy Father's Day."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Affleck and Lopez's reps for comment.