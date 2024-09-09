Jennifer Lopez appears to say she's a 'bad picker' after filing for divorce from fourth husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seems to be doing some self-reflection.

At a party after the "Unstoppable" premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, Lopez was seen speaking to actor Bobby Cannavale. She appeared to tell him repeatedly, "I'm a bad picker."

Much of their conversation was difficult to hear over the party's music, so it's not clear whether she was referring to her divorce from Ben Affleck or something else.

BEN AFFLECK SHOULD ABIDE BY THIS ‘CARDINAL RULE’ AMID DIVORCE FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ: EXPERT

Cannavale, who also appears in "Unstoppable," seemed to struggle to hear her as well — she repeated herself three times before laughing and putting a hand on his shoulder, as seen in a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

They continued speaking for a moment, then after a quick dance break, the pair turned to pose for photos for a small group of people waiting nearby.

The party took place on Friday night. Lopez could be seen wearing the eye-catching ensemble she wore to the premiere — a metallic silver dress tied at the sides from shoulder to knee with black bows.

She was at the film festival for her upcoming movie, "Unstoppable," which was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon. Affleck was a no-show, but Damon appeared to support the film.

At one point, Lopez was spotted having a conversation with him and holding his hand.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 — the two-year anniversary of their wedding in Georgia. They were originally married earlier in 2022 in Las Vegas.

After the news of the divorce broke, a source told Fox News Digital that Lopez was "devastated" by the split.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer gave the marriage her all and wanted to make things work after the couple rekindled their romance, the source noted.

Meanwhile, Affleck seemed to be doing just fine despite the marriage ending, another source shared with Fox News Digital at the time. The "Gone Girl" star "threw in the towel a long time ago."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Another source told Fox News Digital, "Ben has been his usual, high-energetic self. He's been busy with his kids and work and seems to be doing just fine."

Lopez and Affleck first met while filming "Gigli" in 2002. The couple planned to marry in 2003 before postponing the wedding. By early 2004, the two had ended their engagement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Affleck is Lopez's fourth husband. Her first was Ojani Noa, an actor she met while he was waiting tables in Miami. They married in 1997 and were divorced in 1998.

In 2001, she married Cris Judd, who she met on the set of her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video — he was a backup dancer. She filed for divorce in 2002, less than a year later.

Her third husband was singer Marc Anthony. The two had been friends for years before they tied the knot in 2004. In 2008, they welcomed twins Emme and Max Muñiz. They announced their separation in 2011, but it wasn't until 2014 that their divorce was finalized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.