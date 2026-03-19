Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to follow William, Kate’s winning playbook after Netflix collapse: expert

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have miscalculated their royal impact on Hollywood.

Six months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their Netflix partnership with a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects through Archewell Productions, the streaming giant decided to part ways with Markle's "As ever" lifestyle brand.

The sudden end to a Markle project raised "serious questions" about Meghan's credibility, and also opened the doors for further skepticism about any chance of a royal reconciliation, experts say.

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"High-value partnerships are built on execution, not just vision or vibes," Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital. "A deal of that magnitude requires consistent delivery across formats, especially in a competitive streaming environment."

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Schofield added, "Hollywood is ultimately results-driven. Initial curiosity and goodwill can open doors, but longevity depends on consistent, bankable output. Without that, even the most high-profile names begin to lose leverage in a crowded content marketplace.

"There’s a difference between infamy and influence and I think Harry and Meghan fall under infamous."

Representatives for Archewell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"There’s a difference between infamy and influence and I think Harry and Meghan fall under infamous." — Kinsey Schofield

Harry and Meghan first partnered with Netflix in 2020 with a reported $100 million deal, going on to work together on the 2022 series, "Harry & Meghan," "Live to Lead," "Heart of Invictus" in 2023, and "Polo" in 2024, before announcing in July 2025 that they would not be renewing their deal, but instead opting for a "first look" partnership.

"Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," a spokesperson for Netflix told Fox News Digital last week.

"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

In their own statement, Markle's brand, As ever, told People that they are "grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year."

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"We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained that the public has grown "weary and leery of their grievance-driven royal content."

"Now they are viewed as, which they are, separated from all things royal," Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Their track record of a failed brand is as bad as their plummeting poll numbers and dreadful viewership of each of their underwhelming failed ventures."

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As ever launched in 2025 as a lifestyle and home goods line, launching its first products in April, just one month after the premiere of her Netflix show , "With Love, Meghan," which featured Markle's celebrity friends visiting as she shared cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Some items sold by the brand include jams and honey, tea and wine, candles, chocolate and other similar products. Following its first product launch, the brand sold out of stock in less than an hour, despite what some considered to be high prices.

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Two seasons of "With Love, Meghan" were released on Netflix in March and August 2025 respectively, as well as a holiday special in December, and while it has not officially been canceled, there has been no news surrounding a third season of the show.

Fordwich noted that the lifestyle and home goods area is "a crowded space," and As ever was "received as disingenuous at best."

"Harry is viewed as commercially oriented, any trust in him at all is lacking," Fordwich explained. "Yet another loss of such a contract narrows further any options he has, so any outreaches to the family are viewed with even more skepticism. He needs the selling proposition and the family knows it."

John McDermott, co-founder of Caloroga Shark Media & creator of the "Palace Intrigue" podcast, noted that the former royals could take a page from the Prince and Princess of Wales when it comes to press.

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"If anything, there’s a bit of a lesson in how William and Catherine handle things," McDermott said. "They feed the media just enough with a quick photo op of them pulling pints, throwing darts, petting a puppy, etc., and then they disappear again. It keeps the coverage positive without overexposing them.

"For Harry and Meghan, there may be something in that. Show up, look good, keep it positive. Sometimes less really is more."

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