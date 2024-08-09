Marc Anthony's Dominican Republic home goes up in flames, authorities investigating

Marc Anthony's home in the Dominican Republic caught fire on Thursday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The "I Need to Know" singer and his family were not at the Casa de Campo home in La Romana at the time of the fire, a representative for Anthony told Fox News Digital.

The personnel who work at the home were not harmed.

"The fire started on the left side of the property in the area where the bungalows are located," the representative noted. "The main house did not suffer any damage and the fire department has everything under control and started an investigation."

The orange flames and billowing smoke were caught on camera by the local news show " El Gordo y La Flaca."

Additional drone footage showed firefighters were successful in putting out the flames.

However, the bungalows completely burned to the ground.

The bungalows were used to house guests of Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira. The couple married in January 2023. Anthony and Ferreira only dated for three months before revealing their engagement.

They welcomed their first child in June 2023.

Ferreira is Anthony's fourth wife. The singer-songwriter was previously married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Limaz. Anthony shares two sons with Torres and twins with Lopez. He is also a father to a daughter and son with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Anthony and Ferreira's wedding was a star-studded affair.

"We had a great team that worked with us in every detail," the bride and former Miss Universe contestant told Vogue at the time. "Marc and I were involved in every aspect."

Their guests included Victoria and David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among other celebrities.

