Matt Damon has surprising Supreme Court connection from days at Harvard

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Damon did a scene together at the Ivy League University

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Hollywood actor Matt Damon crossed paths with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during a Harvard drama class. 

Jackson claimed that she and the Oscar winner were paired as scene partners during a course at the prestigious Ivy League university. 

"He’s not going to remember this, of course, but… for ‘Waiting for Godot,’" Jackson shared with "CBS Sunday Morning."

A split image of Matt Damon with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The "Oppenheimer" star was scene partners with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson when they both attended Harvard. (Getty Images)

"The reason why I remember it is because he was already kind of well-known around campus and off campus, so it was kind of exciting to be his scene partner for a particular class."

The "Bourne Identity" actor was a year ahead of Jackson, she added. Jackson recalled that she and Damon memorized the scene from Samuel Beckett's absurdist play.

"At the end, the professor said, ‘Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we’ll talk.' I was like, ‘Oh my God, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene!"

— Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson earned a Bachelor's degree in government while attending Harvard. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

"At the end, the professor said, ‘Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we’ll talk,’" she claimed, laughing. "I was like, ‘Oh my God, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene!’"

Reps for Damon and Jackson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

In 2022, a rep for Damon said the actor did not remember working with Jackson at Harvard but was still excited about the story. 

"That’s so cool!" Damon told The Associated Press at the time. That same year, Jackson was sworn in as the country’s first Black female justice. 

Matt Damon in a black suit stares directly at the camera on the carpet

Matt Damon left Harvard before finishing his degree. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Damon did not finish his undergrad courses at Harvard University. He was reportedly 12 credits short of graduating in order to star in "Geronimo: An American Legend."

Following his university days, the Hollywood actor starred in numerous Oscar-nominated films. He won the Academy Award alongside his good friend Ben Affleck for their popular screenplay, "Good Will Hunting."

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck holding up Oscars

(Matt Damon, left, and good friend Ben Affleck won an Oscar for their popular screenplay, "Good Will Hunting.")

Most recently, Damon starred in director Christopher Nolan’s film "Oppenheimer," which won best picture at this year’s Oscars. Damon starred alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and other Hollywood celebrities. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending