Matt Damon has surprising Supreme Court connection from days at Harvard

Hollywood actor Matt Damon crossed paths with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during a Harvard drama class.

Jackson claimed that she and the Oscar winner were paired as scene partners during a course at the prestigious Ivy League university.

"He’s not going to remember this, of course, but… for ‘Waiting for Godot,’" Jackson shared with "CBS Sunday Morning."

‘OPPENHEIMER’ STARS MATT DAMON, EMILY BLUNT ON BEING NEIGHBORS AND THE ONE THING THEY'LL NEVER DO TOGETHER

"The reason why I remember it is because he was already kind of well-known around campus and off campus, so it was kind of exciting to be his scene partner for a particular class."

The "Bourne Identity" actor was a year ahead of Jackson, she added. Jackson recalled that she and Damon memorized the scene from Samuel Beckett's absurdist play.

"At the end, the professor said, ‘Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we’ll talk.' I was like, ‘Oh my God, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene!" — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: ‘OPPENHEIMER’ STARS MATT DAMON, EMILY BLUNT ‘LOVE LIVING IN THE SAME BUILDING’

"At the end, the professor said, ‘Ketanji, you were very good. Matt, we’ll talk,’" she claimed, laughing. "I was like, ‘Oh my God, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene!’"

Reps for Damon and Jackson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2022, a rep for Damon said the actor did not remember working with Jackson at Harvard but was still excited about the story.

"That’s so cool!" Damon told The Associated Press at the time. That same year, Jackson was sworn in as the country’s first Black female justice.

Damon did not finish his undergrad courses at Harvard University. He was reportedly 12 credits short of graduating in order to star in "Geronimo: An American Legend."

Following his university days, the Hollywood actor starred in numerous Oscar-nominated films. He won the Academy Award alongside his good friend Ben Affleck for their popular screenplay, "Good Will Hunting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most recently, Damon starred in director Christopher Nolan’s film "Oppenheimer," which won best picture at this year’s Oscars. Damon starred alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and other Hollywood celebrities.